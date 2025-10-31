VIP
The Illegal Alien Crime Lie Comes Crashing Down
Black Lives Matter Grifters Are About to Face a Reckoning
Boxed Wine Aficionado Jennifer Welch Makes Bizarre Claim About JD Vance
'Jesus Loves You' Email Signature Gets Employee Into Hot Water
FBI Says It Just Foiled Potential Terrorist Attack in This City
British Glamour Magazine Makes Nine Men Its 'Women of the Year'
Where Are the Campus Protests? The Anti-Genocide Crowd Is Awfully Quiet About What's...
The UN Issues Meaningless Condemnation of US Airstrikes of Narco Terrorist Vessels
Minnesota Pauses Medicaid Payments Over Fraud Concerns
VIP
Giffords Calls for Stop to Self-Defense Shootings
Speaker Johnson Warns GOP Against 'Nuclear Option' As Trump Urges Swift Action to...
Dem Rep Warns MAGA to ‘Imagine Who Gets Killed’ if AOC Had Trump’s...
Kamala Harris Loses It Over Trump’s New White House Ballroom, Blames Trump for...
Kristi Noem Calls Out Sanctuary States: Illegal Immigrants Are Turning Semi-Trucks Into 'W...
Tipsheet

Judges Order Trump Admin to Fund SNAP — There's Just One Problem

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 31, 2025 2:40 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File

Two federal judges have just ruled that the Trump administration must use contingency funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Advertisement

Here's more:

Two federal judges ruled nearly simultaneously on Friday that President Donald Trump’s administration must to continue to fund SNAP, the nation’s biggest food aid program, using contingency funds during the government shutdown.

The rulings came a day before the U.S. Department of Agriculture planned to freeze payments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program because it said it could no longer keep funding it due to the shutdown.

The program serves about 1 in 8 Americans and is a major piece of the nation’s social safety net. Word in October that it would be a Nov. 1 casualty of the shutdown sent states, food banks and SNAP recipients scrambling to figure out how to secure food. Some states said they would spend their own funds to keep versions of the program going.

The Trump administration has long said it doesn't have the legal authority to use the contingency funds to pay for SNAP benefits during the prolonged Schumer Shutdown.

Recommended

Black Lives Matter Grifters Are About to Face a Reckoning Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JUDGES USDA

"The steps involve finding an equitable way of reducing benefits," U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani told lawyers during a Thursday hearing. 

The Trump administration says the best way to restore SNAP funding is for Democrats to vote to reopen the government.

Earlier today, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins also echoed the call to Democrats to open the government.

Talwani is the same judge who blocked Congress from defunding Planned Parenthood earlier this year and, as some pointed out, has no authority over Congressional spending.

Advertisement

It is likely the Trump administration will appeal these rulings.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Black Lives Matter Grifters Are About to Face a Reckoning Jeff Charles
What the Hell Is Happening to Marjorie Taylor Greene? Matt Vespa
Boxed Wine Aficionado Jennifer Welch Makes Bizarre Claim About JD Vance Jeff Charles
Good Luck, New York: Mamdani Plans to Tax Businesses Even If They're Based Outside NYC Amy Curtis
Are Americans Better or Worse Off Since January? Victor Davis Hanson
The Illegal Alien Crime Lie Comes Crashing Down Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Black Lives Matter Grifters Are About to Face a Reckoning Jeff Charles
Advertisement