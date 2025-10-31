Judges Order Trump Admin to Fund SNAP — There's Just One Problem

Two federal judges have just ruled that the Trump administration must use contingency funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

BREAKING: Judges order the federal government to use contingency funds for SNAP food aid payments during the shutdown. https://t.co/PIUSafMAHb — The Associated Press (@AP) October 31, 2025

Here's more:

Two federal judges ruled nearly simultaneously on Friday that President Donald Trump’s administration must to continue to fund SNAP, the nation’s biggest food aid program, using contingency funds during the government shutdown. The rulings came a day before the U.S. Department of Agriculture planned to freeze payments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program because it said it could no longer keep funding it due to the shutdown. The program serves about 1 in 8 Americans and is a major piece of the nation’s social safety net. Word in October that it would be a Nov. 1 casualty of the shutdown sent states, food banks and SNAP recipients scrambling to figure out how to secure food. Some states said they would spend their own funds to keep versions of the program going.

The Trump administration has long said it doesn't have the legal authority to use the contingency funds to pay for SNAP benefits during the prolonged Schumer Shutdown.

JUST IN: A Boston U.S. District Court Judge, Indira Talwani (Obama appointed) appears to be leaning toward requiring the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to tap into a contingency fund to partially cover Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.



Jacqui… pic.twitter.com/HndAei2jC1 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 31, 2025

"The steps involve finding an equitable way of reducing benefits," U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani told lawyers during a Thursday hearing.

The Trump administration says the best way to restore SNAP funding is for Democrats to vote to reopen the government.

.@POTUS on SNAP benefits expiring due to the Democrat Shutdown: "All the Democrats have to do is say, 'Let's go.' They don't have to do anything. They don't have to agree to anything. All they have to do is say, 'The government is open.'" pic.twitter.com/P6forKAIWf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 31, 2025

Earlier today, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins also echoed the call to Democrats to open the government.

🚨Sec. Rollins STEAMROLLS Democrat Talking Points:



"Democrats’ support for programs like SNAP is now reduced to cynical control over people’s lives. This last month has shown that the party who constantly says it puts people over politics, does the complete opposite." pic.twitter.com/cymaKesCR6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 31, 2025

Talwani is the same judge who blocked Congress from defunding Planned Parenthood earlier this year and, as some pointed out, has no authority over Congressional spending.

A judge can’t order the Trump administration to pay snap benefits. Judges are in the judicial branch and therefore, they have no freaking power over Congressional spending.



Not that it stops these people since they abandoned law when Trump was elected the first time. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) October 31, 2025

It is likely the Trump administration will appeal these rulings.

