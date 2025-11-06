Tuesday Night Sucked. Now, Get Over It.
Tipsheet

Media's Newest SNAP Sob Story Shows Democrats Are Starving for a New Narrative

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 06, 2025 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Trump administration agreed earlier this week to release $4.65 billion of its $5 billion contingency fund to keep SNAP payments flowing. However, the administration made no promises that full SNAP payments would be allocated, and President Trump said the other day that no more payments would be made until Democrats ended the Schumer Shutdown.

The media are, of course, trying to blame the SNAP shortages on President Trump and Republicans. They've done their job and voted more than a dozen times to reopen the government. Democrats, on the other hand, have made it very clear they plan to use Americans' suffering as leverage.

It would perhaps be easier for the media to garner sympathy if they chose stories about people who are more sympathetic. The other day, they spoke to a woman who had been on SNAP for three decades, which proved SNAP critics correct.

And now they're back with another woman who is starving. But the optics of this story absolutely backfire.

This is similar to the time when Amy Klobuchar brought a single mom before Congress to make the same argument about SNAP cuts. The visual of a larger person saying they're starving just does not drive the public to embrace your cause. And it proves your critics right.

It's possible, thanks to Democrats, that this woman is hungry. Thankfully, she's in line for food distribution. Democrats could end her distress by voting for a clean Continuing Resolution and reopening the government. But they like her suffering, and the media help Democrats exploit it.

And where the media think that's worth a news story.

Yes. That's what the report said. They were "struggling" with the full amount. Do you know any family that spends $3,000 of their own money just on food? Probably not.

We have seen how generous Americans can be to help others in need. Americans can, and do, sympathize with people who are suffering. However, it's challenging to evoke sympathy with stories like this.

There's also a lesson here about relying on the government for survival

The government can shut down. Politicians and leaders change, as do society's priorities. Money can run out.

But, once again, if Democrats are so concerned, they can pass the clean CR today and get SNAP benefits returned to people like Danielle.

Instead, they keep the Schumer Shutdown going to leverage her suffering.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

