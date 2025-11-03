Media’s Latest SNAP Sob Story Just Proved the Critics Right

With SNAP benefits running out on November 1, and no end to the Schumer Shutdown in sight, thanks to the Democratic Party's refusal to pass a clean Continuing Resolution, we can expect stories like this to flood social media and news reports.

Advertisement

While two judges ruled the Trump administration must fund SNAP, despite the fact that Congress – not judges — control spending, there's no update as to if, or when, SNAP funding would be restored even on an emergency basis.

In New Mexico, one woman told the media that the news she had no SNAP funds was "detrimental to my life" while social media users pointed out the fact she's been on the program for three decades.

"When I heard, 'Zero dollars,' my chest went into my throat."



New Mexico woman on food stamps for 30 years says SNAP freeze is "detrimental to my life." pic.twitter.com/VFSn9LJcXM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 2, 2025

Is she genuinely disabled and unable to work? Or is this a case of dependency?

“I have depended on those benefits since the 1990s, and it’s detrimental if I don’t get them.”



Look, I feel sympathy for people like this on a human level. But she hasn’t been able to get a job in three decades?



This smells of manufactured dependency, not unavoidable hardship. https://t.co/zOmKgvdS4R — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 3, 2025

This was the most common reaction to the news story.

It reminds us a bit of the woman Amy Klobuchar brought before Congress to talk about SNAP cuts. The optics of this are just terrible.

Libs believe people being on welfare for 30 years is a sign the system is working, not proof it’s creating an entire class who’s very livelihoods depend on permanent victimhood https://t.co/K5lgLm4Et0 — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) November 2, 2025

Democrats argue, with a straight face, that every $1 of SNAP spent generates $1.50-$1.80 in economic activity, so why aren't we all on SNAP?

An able-bodied woman on SNAP since George H.W. Bush was president. She has done nothing to wean herself off the government teat in 30 years. https://t.co/TagFWI21jM — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) November 2, 2025

The government hasn't helped her, either.

It's hilarious how each sob story over the shut down makes the opposite point you'd think they'd be making



(Maybe they are winking) https://t.co/XLJ88oSDUN — PollySolipsism (@PollySpin) November 3, 2025

Advertisement

Even if we agree for the sake of argument this woman can't work and needed food stamps for 30 years, was the media unable to find another person who genuinely needed food stamps on a temporary basis? One who could be perceived as a little more sympathetic?

This was an editorial choice and it backfired.

30 years on food stamps, still hasn’t figured out how to save a penny, and lives like she doesn’t need to.



SNAP was supposed to be a safety net, not a way of life. The program needs serious cuts, and able-bodied women like her need to go get a job. https://t.co/U0fdkOlxGQ — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) November 2, 2025

Can Democrats understand why people are frustrated by this system? It's blatantly unfair, based on malignant empathy, and maddening to watch.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.