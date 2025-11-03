The Democrats’ Man Problem
Tipsheet

Media's Latest SNAP Sob Story Just Proved the Critics Right

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 03, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/George Walker IV

With SNAP benefits running out on November 1, and no end to the Schumer Shutdown in sight, thanks to the Democratic Party's refusal to pass a clean Continuing Resolution, we can expect stories like this to flood social media and news reports.

While two judges ruled the Trump administration must fund SNAP, despite the fact that Congress – not judges — control spending, there's no update as to if, or when, SNAP funding would be restored even on an emergency basis.

In New Mexico, one woman told the media that the news she had no SNAP funds was "detrimental to my life" while social media users pointed out the fact she's been on the program for three decades.

Is she genuinely disabled and unable to work? Or is this a case of dependency?

This was the most common reaction to the news story.

It reminds us a bit of the woman Amy Klobuchar brought before Congress to talk about SNAP cuts. The optics of this are just terrible.

Democrats argue, with a straight face, that every $1 of SNAP spent generates $1.50-$1.80 in economic activity, so why aren't we all on SNAP?

The government hasn't helped her, either.

Even if we agree for the sake of argument this woman can't work and needed food stamps for 30 years, was the media unable to find another person who genuinely needed food stamps on a temporary basis? One who could be perceived as a little more sympathetic?

This was an editorial choice and it backfired.

Can Democrats understand why people are frustrated by this system? It's blatantly unfair, based on malignant empathy, and maddening to watch.

