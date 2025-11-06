Escape From New York: Florida Realtor Reports Looming Mass Exodus of Big Apple Residents

The mass exodus from New York City is beginning. Yesterday, the NYFD Fire Commissioner, Robert Tucker, announced he was retiring following Zorhan Mamdani's election victory. It's understandable; Tucker is Jewish, and Mamdani is radically anti-Jewish and pro-Hamas.

Now, a Florida realtor is saying she's getting a lot of business from people looking to flee the Big Apple.

A Florida realtor says her phone has been ringing nonstop since communist Zohran Mamdani won the NYC mayoral election.



pic.twitter.com/s9MfjqUSfB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 6, 2025

"Okay, y'all. I'm not going to lie," the woman says. "I did not think exactly this was gonna happen...I thought that our market was gonna pick up. But I didn't think it would happen...the next morning."

"I don't even know what time it is, 3 or 4 o'clock, I'm not sure what time it is. I've literally been on the phone since 7 AM, nonstop back-to-back calls."

We're not surprised. Mamdani has vowed to raise taxes on White, wealthy New Yorkers to fund "free" buses and "cheaper" groceries. He's already soliciting donations from working-class New Yorkers to fund his transition team.

The problem, of course, is that these New Yorkers will likely bring with them the same voting patterns that led to NYC electing a literal socialist as mayor.

Tell them to leave their liberalism in NYC or dont flee anywhere!! They created it!! — jeff martin (@jeffmar49749073) November 6, 2025

We see this bleed out in places like Virginia, where D.C. workers moved into northern counties, turning them deep blue.

These people think they’ll move and not have to pay - trust me Zohran will hunt them down, tax them and/or arrest them - DeSantis will literally have to give these people asylum https://t.co/ZRfbf5Q28k — CRYPTOFIT (@CRYPTOFIT_US) November 6, 2025

Would we be surprised by this at all? Nope. Not in the least. Mamdani's a socialist; all your money belongs to him, and he'll do whatever it takes to get his hands on it.

