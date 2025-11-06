Report: DOJ to Issue Multiple Grand Jury Subpoenas As Part of John Brennan Investigation

Fox News is reporting that the Justice Department is preparing multiple grand jury subpoenas as part of an investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan.

THE DOJ is actively gearing up to issue multiple grand jury subpoenas as part of an ongoing investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan.



Justice Department officials in Miami and Washington, D.C., are actively preparing to issue several grand jury subpoenas relating to an investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan, Fox News has learned. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Jason Reding Quiñones is supervising the probe, Fox News is told. ... Fox News first reported that Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey were under investigation as of early July 2025. Thursday's development intensifies that investigation. Comey is fighting his case in court with a trial set for January. Brennan has not been indicted, and it’s unclear if a grand jury would indict him, but evidence will be presented in South Florida.

As Townhall readers know, James Comey was indicted last month and pleaded not guilty on October 8.

Just the other day, Brennan was confronted about his role in the Steele Dossier and here's what our Matt Vespa reported at the time:

Former CIA Director John Brennan knows he’s cooked. It’s all over his expression when an intelligence officer who had access to all the documents Brennan and other used to manufacture that 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment that forced the inclusion of the Steele Dossier. You can see Brennan becoming visibly uncomfortable, because he knows he can’t pivot or spin anything. This person, “Thomas Speciale,” saw all the documents, and he called out the ex-CIA spook who could only say he was wrong and promoting disinformation. No, sir, he owned you. Speciale quipped he wasn’t invited to the afters following the event, which was held at George Mason University on October 30.

At the end of October, we reported that the Justice Department was "evaluating a criminal referral accusing former CIA Director John Brennan of lying to Congress," and Republicans alleged Brennan lied under oath when he told Congress the CIA had "nothing to do" with the Steele Dossier.

Current CIA Director John Ratcliffe declassified documents that showed Brennan allegedly forced CIA analysts to use the dossier as part of their "Intelligence Community Assessment" related to the "Russian collusion" allegations in the 2016 elections.

On October 29, Byron York reported:

...based on the committee's interviews with CIA staff, said that "two senior CIA officers," both with extensive Russia experience, "argued with [Brennan] that the dossier should not be included at all in the Intelligence Community Assessment, because it failed to meet basic tradecraft standards, according to a senior officer present at the meeting. The same officer said that [Brennan] refused to remove it, and when confronted with the dossier's many flaws, responded, 'Yes, but doesn't it ring true?'" Taken together, these accounts show that significant portions of Brennan's congressional testimony about the dossier and the Intelligence Community Assessment were untrue.

Brennan has not been indicted, and it's unclear if any grand jury would issue indictments at this time.

