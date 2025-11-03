The Democrats’ Man Problem
This Man Confronted John Brennan at a Lecture...and It Was Absolute Cinema

Matt Vespa | November 03, 2025 6:55 AM
Former CIA Director John Brennan knows he’s cooked. It’s all over his expression when an intelligence officer who had access to all the documents Brennan and other used to manufacture that 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment that forced the inclusion of the Steele Dossier. You can see Brennan becoming visibly uncomfortable, because he knows he can’t pivot or spin anything. This person, “Thomas Speciale,” saw all the documents, and he called out the ex-CIA spook who could only say he was wrong and promoting disinformation. No, sir, he owned you. Speciale quipped he wasn’t invited to the afters following the event, which was held at George Mason University on October 30.  

Brennan could be on the hook for at least perjury, stemming from his May of 2017 congressional testimony where he said the Steele Dossier, aka the Trump dossier, which was a Clinton campaign-funded political opposition research project, “wasn’t part of the corpus of intelligence information that we had. It was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community Assessment that was done.”

That’s not true. That document’s inclusion was ordered by Barack Obama. Ex-FBI Chief James Comey also pushed it. The Steele dossier which has been debunked is the only reason why Russiagate became a thing, given legitimacy from Obama’s intelligence chiefs. 

It was done because they couldn’t accept the 2016 election results.  

Bravo, Mr. Speciale. What a haymaker. 

