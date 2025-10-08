SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
James Comey Pleads Not Guilty

Dmitri Bolt | October 08, 2025 10:35 AM
Former FBI Director James Comey pleaded not guilty to all charges of false statements and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday during his first court appearance.

Comey's court appearance took place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, in the Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in the Eastern District of Virginia. Both his wife and daughter were spotted waiting outside.

District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, a Biden appointee, is presiding over the case.

The former FBI director was indicted in September by a federal grand jury on two charges: making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. The indictment alleges that Comey obstructed a Congressional investigation into sensitive information and that he made false statements when he told Congress he did not authorize someone in the FBI to be an anonymous source.

The initial investigation sought to find out whether Comey lied during his September 20, 2020, testimony over how he handled the Trump-Russia collusion case, known as Crossfire Hurricane.

 Attorney General Pam Bondi, shortly after the indictment, wrote on X, "No one is above the law. Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case."

