Maine Woman Convicted of Manslaughter Was Just Elected to Bangor's City Council

Two decades ago, Angela Walker and her brother Benjamin Humphrey were arrested in connection with the murder of a Canadian tourist in Old Orchard Beach. That tourist, Derek Rogers, was found dead on the beach having been severely beaten and suffocated with sand.

Advertisement

Walker, who was then known by her maiden name of Angela Humphrey, and her brother pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case. Walker also pleaded guilty to perjury. She was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Now Walker has a seat on the Bangor, Maine City Council.

Meet Angela Walker. She was just elected to Bangor, Maine City Council



She was previously convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years for kiIIing a tourist, allegedly because he called her a “racist” name.



He was found severely beaten and suffocated with sand stuffed… pic.twitter.com/5kQXvUL4RW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2025

Here's more (emphasis added):

According to the Bangor Daily News, Angela Walker and her brother, Benjamin Humphrey, both pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Canadian tourist in Old Orchard Beach in 2002. She also pleaded guilty to perjury and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span> The BDN reports Walker, known by her maiden name Angela Humphrey at the time, and her brother were convicted in 2003 for the death of Derek Rogers. A fight broke out after Rogers allegedly called Walker a derogatory term for Native American women, and he was later found severely beaten and suffocated with sand, according to the BDN.

This is eerily similar to what happened in Cincinnati over the summer. A viral video showed two White people being beaten by a mob of Black suspects, several of whom were later arrested. City officials blamed the victims of the beating, alleging they used racial slurs and "incited felonies." One outgoing city council member said they were "begging for a beatdown."

The notion that someone should be beaten and killed for saying offensive things is scary and alarming.

“That’s my past. I don’t live there anymore and I’m a different person,” Walker told BDN.

According to WGME, there are no rules in Bangor's code barring a convicted criminal from holding office and, in fairness, some of the other candidates were less than stellar. This includes Richard Ward, who had a history of "neo-Nazi rhetoric."

What is it with Maine candidates and Nazi imagery? Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner had a large Nazi tattoo on his chest for years.

Walker also told local media that she has no political affiliation but wants to focus on improving life for people in Bangor. However, it's not hard to draw connections between violence — political and otherwise — and the Democratic Party.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.