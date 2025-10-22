VIP
Democrats Who Attacked Hegseth’s Tattoos Now Downplay Graham Platner's Nazi Ink

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 22, 2025 7:45 AM
Photo from Graham Platner for U.S. Senate

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner has had quite the revealing week. We not only learned about now-deleted social media posts that exposed Platner as a communist and anti-police, but that he believed violence is necessary for political change.

That sounds familiar, doesn't it?

Now it turns out that Platner has a very problematic, Nazi-related tattoo.

Here's more from the New York Post:

Graham Platner, a Marine vet who’s running for a US Senate seat in Maine, said he was “very inebriated” when he got a tattoo linked to Nazism while on leave in Croatia nearly 20 years ago and insists he’s “not a secret Nazi.”

The liberal candidate, 41, went out of his way to disclose the controversial skull tattoo on the right side of his chest as he shared an embarrassing video that shows him singing in only briefs at a wedding celebration for his brother.

The Democratic oyster farmer, in an apparent attempt to get ahead of bad press, said he was on leave with fellow Marines in Croatia in 2007 when he got the questionable ink, which appears to resemble the “Totenkopf” — an image adopted as a symbol by Hitler’s Schutzstaffel, or SS.

“We got very inebriated, and we did what Marines on liberty do, and we decided to go get a tattoo,” he explained on the “Pod Save America” show.

You'll forgive us if we don't exactly buy the "very inebriated" excuse for getting a Nazi tattoo. Especially when it comes from the people who claimed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's Christian tattoos were fascist symbols.

The tattoo is called a "Totenkopf" and it was used by Hitler's SS

It's also featured prominently in Quentin Tarantino's film Inglourious Basterds.

Democrats, who see Nazi symbolism everywhere, are suddenly singing a different tune on Platner's ink.

Others said it was a sign of an "authentic working class party."

It's simply incredible.

Even Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) defended Platner. 

"He went through a dark period," Sanders said. He’s not the only one in America who has gone through a dark period. People go through that, he has apologized for the stupid remarks, the hurtful remarks that he made, and I’m confident that he’s going to run a great campaign and that he’s going to win."

That's not exactly a surprise, as Platner has ties to Sanders.

They sure are, and it's not surprising they have a double standard on this, too.

