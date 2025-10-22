Democrats Who Attacked Hegseth’s Tattoos Now Downplay Graham Platner's Nazi Ink

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner has had quite the revealing week. We not only learned about now-deleted social media posts that exposed Platner as a communist and anti-police, but that he believed violence is necessary for political change.

That sounds familiar, doesn't it?

Now it turns out that Platner has a very problematic, Nazi-related tattoo.

Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner admits he got Nazi-linked tattoo while ‘very inebriated’ https://t.co/gC14s4ADmi pic.twitter.com/WWw4qZafpg — New York Post (@nypost) October 21, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Graham Platner, a Marine vet who’s running for a US Senate seat in Maine, said he was “very inebriated” when he got a tattoo linked to Nazism while on leave in Croatia nearly 20 years ago and insists he’s “not a secret Nazi.” The liberal candidate, 41, went out of his way to disclose the controversial skull tattoo on the right side of his chest as he shared an embarrassing video that shows him singing in only briefs at a wedding celebration for his brother. The Democratic oyster farmer, in an apparent attempt to get ahead of bad press, said he was on leave with fellow Marines in Croatia in 2007 when he got the questionable ink, which appears to resemble the “Totenkopf” — an image adopted as a symbol by Hitler’s Schutzstaffel, or SS. “We got very inebriated, and we did what Marines on liberty do, and we decided to go get a tattoo,” he explained on the “Pod Save America” show.

You'll forgive us if we don't exactly buy the "very inebriated" excuse for getting a Nazi tattoo. Especially when it comes from the people who claimed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's Christian tattoos were fascist symbols.

Well well well…



The same Democrats who lied about Pete Hegseth having a Nazi tattoo are now trying to cover up Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner having a real Nazi tattoo.



All the Democrats do… pic.twitter.com/PMSGEBiUhK — C3 (@C_3C_3) October 22, 2025

The tattoo is called a "Totenkopf" and it was used by Hitler's SS

🚨 Graham Platner, a far-left Democrat candidate running for U.S. Senate in Maine, has a NAZI tattoo on his chest



The skull and bones on his chest is called "Totenkopf" and it was used by Hitler's SS pic.twitter.com/IpZaO0Fdi4 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 21, 2025

It's also featured prominently in Quentin Tarantino's film Inglourious Basterds.

Graham Platner watching inglorious bastards: “hmmmm, all these Nazis have my tattoo on their hats….weird” pic.twitter.com/TDpQibo3X6 — Macaulay Trollkin 🦞 (@Billybobwalter1) October 21, 2025

Democrats, who see Nazi symbolism everywhere, are suddenly singing a different tune on Platner's ink.

Latest requirements for lefty political support:



1. Promise to murder Republican opponents and their children



2. Nazi tattoo



What’s next? pic.twitter.com/hB1VlBLEZ2 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 22, 2025

Others said it was a sign of an "authentic working class party."

How many people get tattoos that they thought looked cool, but didn't understand the meaning of?



How many vets took mercenary work for a period because the US doesn't support them?



How many young men have shitposted online?



Do we want an authentic working-class party or not? — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) October 21, 2025

It's simply incredible.

Even Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) defended Platner.

Bernie Sanders defending a fellow progressive who has a literal Nazi tattoo is honestly the most Bernie Sanders thing ever https://t.co/gPoDVA2YKF pic.twitter.com/iwHzwN50w3 — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) October 21, 2025

"He went through a dark period," Sanders said. He’s not the only one in America who has gone through a dark period. People go through that, he has apologized for the stupid remarks, the hurtful remarks that he made, and I’m confident that he’s going to run a great campaign and that he’s going to win."

That's not exactly a surprise, as Platner has ties to Sanders.

So…the Democrats that tried to turn Christian tattoos into a scandal are running a guy with a Nazi tattoo? — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 22, 2025

They sure are, and it's not surprising they have a double standard on this, too.

