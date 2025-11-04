A UK Judge Just Acquitted Climate Activists Who Vandalized Stonehenge

Last June, climate activists with the "Just Stop Oil" group vandalized Stonehenge. Designated as an UNESCO World Heritage site in 1986, Stonehenge dates back to 3000 BC; built in several stages the newest elements were erected somewhere around 1520 BC.

However, climate activists do not seem to care about human history or progress. They wish, rather ironically, to take us back to a time without the conveniences of modern life — just for us, of course, and not them. Their entire modus operandi is to destroy and tear down all semblances of Western civilization in the pursuit of their political agenda.

And it appears authorities in the U.K. are fine with letting them continue this destruction, as a few of those activists who defaced Stonehenge were just acquitted by a judge who sympathized with their "right to protest" and "climate change motive."

Here's more:

Three Just Stop Oil activists who sprayed Stonehenge with orange powder have been cleared of causing a public nuisance. Rajan Naidu, 74, Oxford University student Niamh Lynch, 23, and Luke Watson, 36, were acquitted following a 10-day trial at Salisbury Crown Court. They had denied all charges of damaging an ancient protected monument and causing a public nuisance, after targeting Stonehenge as part of an ongoing fossil fuel protest by the direct action group. The trio accepted taking part in the protest and cited in their defence "reasonable excuse" and their rights under Articles 10 and 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights to freedom of speech and freedom to protest.

But if you wish to protest mass migration to the U.K., the police will ban your protest. Or arrest you for saying that you like bacon.

That's different. Because reasons.

The U.K. has a two-tier justice system, one in which Leftist ideology is never a crime but everything else is.

Yes, they should be. It's not hard.

This will only encourage more "climate activists" to engage in acts of vandalism, obstruction, and terror because they know there are no consequences for their behavior.