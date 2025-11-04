And That's Why White Liberal Women Remain a Problem
What This New York Times Columnist Said About Nick Fuentes Will Infuriate You
This Is What John Fetterman Had to Say When Asked Whether He Would...
This Is What a Federal Judge Said About the Sandwich Throwing Case
Comedian Wanda Sykes: DEI for Thee, Not for Me
Woman Banned From California Gold's Gym After Confronting Man in Her Locker Room
From Bathrooms to Train Platforms, Britain Is No Safe Place for Women
Zohran Mamdani Blames President Trump for Bomb Threats Against New Jersey Polling Places
Germany's Deindustrialization Is a Cautionary Tale Against 'Green' Climate Policies
Wisconsin's Voter Rolls Are a Mess
Former Vice President Dick Cheney Dead at 84
VIP
SAF Files Lawsuit Challenging New Jersey Over Illegal Gun Confiscation
Canada's Warning to America: Property Rights Are on the Chopping Block
Tanzanian Agricultural Student Joshua Mollel’s Body Still Held Hostage by Hamas in Gaza
Tipsheet

A UK Judge Just Acquitted Climate Activists Who Vandalized Stonehenge

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 04, 2025 12:00 PM
Spencer Brown / Townhall

Last June, climate activists with the "Just Stop Oil" group vandalized Stonehenge. Designated as an UNESCO World Heritage site in 1986, Stonehenge dates back to 3000 BC; built in several stages the newest elements were erected somewhere around 1520 BC.

Advertisement

However, climate activists do not seem to care about human history or progress. They wish, rather ironically, to take us back to a time without the conveniences of modern life — just for us, of course, and not them. Their entire modus operandi is to destroy and tear down all semblances of Western civilization in the pursuit of their political agenda.

And it appears authorities in the U.K. are fine with letting them continue this destruction, as a few of those activists who defaced Stonehenge were just acquitted by a judge who sympathized with their "right to protest" and "climate change motive."

Here's more:

Three Just Stop Oil activists who sprayed Stonehenge with orange powder have been cleared of causing a public nuisance.

Rajan Naidu, 74, Oxford University student Niamh Lynch, 23, and Luke Watson, 36, were acquitted following a 10-day trial at Salisbury Crown Court.

They had denied all charges of damaging an ancient protected monument and causing a public nuisance, after targeting Stonehenge as part of an ongoing fossil fuel protest by the direct action group.

The trio accepted taking part in the protest and cited in their defence "reasonable excuse" and their rights under Articles 10 and 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights to freedom of speech and freedom to protest.

Recommended

This Is What a Federal Judge Said About the Sandwich Throwing Case Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CLIMATE CHANGE DOMESTIC TERRORISM FREE SPEECH UNITED KINGDOM

But if you wish to protest mass migration to the U.K., the police will ban your protest. Or arrest you for saying that you like bacon.

That's different. Because reasons.

The U.K. has a two-tier justice system, one in which Leftist ideology is never a crime but everything else is.

Yes, they should be. It's not hard.

This will only encourage more "climate activists" to engage in acts of vandalism, obstruction, and terror because they know there are no consequences for their behavior.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Is What a Federal Judge Said About the Sandwich Throwing Case Jeff Charles
Comedian Wanda Sykes: DEI for Thee, Not for Me Amy Curtis
And That's Why White Liberal Women Remain a Problem Matt Vespa
Woman Banned From California Gold's Gym After Confronting Man in Her Locker Room Amy Curtis
Canada's Warning to America: Property Rights Are on the Chopping Block Rachel Marsden
No, a CNN Host Did Not Just Say That About MAGA Supporters? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Is What a Federal Judge Said About the Sandwich Throwing Case Jeff Charles
Advertisement