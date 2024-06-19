How the Liberal Media Is Coping With Trump's Historic Level of Black Voter...
Tipsheet

Climate Lunatics Vandalize Stonehenge

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 19, 2024 10:45 AM
Spencer Brown / Townhall

Self-proclaimed climate warriors targeted Stonehenge on Wednesday for their latest stunt in a string of vandalism attacks that, for reasons that can't be understood, are supposed to save the planet. Or something. 

The two individuals from "Just Stop Oil" sprayed an orange substance on the iconic stone monument west of London that, according to the group, is a demand that the U.K. sign a pact to "phase out fossil fuels by 2030."

It is unclear by which mode of transportation the vandals arrived at Stonehenge, but it was certainly possible only due to fossil fuels. In a response to justified outrage over the defacing act, Just Stop Oil claimed the substance was "orange cornflour" that will "soon wash away with the rain." 

The two hooligans were arrested "on suspicion of damaging the ancient monument," according to local media which noted the vandalism came "just one day before thousands are expected to visit the site for the summer solstice."

A statement from English Heritage, the charity that operates Stonehenge and hundreds of other historic sites, confirmed that "[o]range powdered paint has been thrown at a number of the stones at Stonehenge." 

"Obviously, this is extremely upsetting and our curators are investigating the extent of the damage," the statement continued. "Stonehenge remains open to the public."

