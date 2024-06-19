Climate Lunatics Vandalize Stonehenge

Self-proclaimed climate warriors targeted Stonehenge on Wednesday for their latest stunt in a string of vandalism attacks that, for reasons that can't be understood, are supposed to save the planet. Or something.

The two individuals from "Just Stop Oil" sprayed an orange substance on the iconic stone monument west of London that, according to the group, is a demand that the U.K. sign a pact to "phase out fossil fuels by 2030."

🚨 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil Spray Stonehenge Orange



🔥 2 people took action the day before Summer Solstice, demanding the incoming government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.



🧯 Help us take megalithic action — https://t.co/R20S8YQD1j pic.twitter.com/ufzO8ZiDWu — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 19, 2024

It is unclear by which mode of transportation the vandals arrived at Stonehenge, but it was certainly possible only due to fossil fuels. In a response to justified outrage over the defacing act, Just Stop Oil claimed the substance was "orange cornflour" that will "soon wash away with the rain."

The orange cornflour we used will soon wash away with the rain, but the urgent need for effective government action to mitigate the catastrophic consequences of the climate and ecological crisis will not. — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 19, 2024

The two hooligans were arrested "on suspicion of damaging the ancient monument," according to local media which noted the vandalism came "just one day before thousands are expected to visit the site for the summer solstice."

Police arrest two eco activists after they desecrated 5,000 year old prehistoric monument Stonehenge.



The Just Stop Oil activists, identified by their first names ‘Rajan and Niamh,’ sprayed an orange cornstarch paint onto the monument - which was built in 3100 BC. pic.twitter.com/rZ1QRYbkP4 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 19, 2024

A statement from English Heritage, the charity that operates Stonehenge and hundreds of other historic sites, confirmed that "[o]range powdered paint has been thrown at a number of the stones at Stonehenge."

"Obviously, this is extremely upsetting and our curators are investigating the extent of the damage," the statement continued. "Stonehenge remains open to the public."