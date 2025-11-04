From Bathrooms to Train Platforms, Britain Is No Safe Place for Women

We don't envy women in the U.K. They have to fight for their rights and freedoms on two fronts. On one hand, they've got the trans activists who refuse to acknowledge the biological reality of women and protect their rights. Just the other day, the U.K. Equalities Minister said rules about single-sex bathrooms and other spaces could be delayed by a year as the government runs "studies" on the "impact" on business. The U.K. branch of Glamour Magazine also named a bunch of men its "Women of the Year" in defense of "trans rights."

On the other hand, they have to deal with the ongoing influx of migrants from nations where women are — at best — second-class citizens. This is just one example of the abuse and harassment British women face for doing normal things like waiting for a train.

What's especially sick is that the abuser wore a mic to record the encounter for "content."

Of course, if this woman were to say something to her harasser or physically protect herself, she'd be brought up on charges and accused of being racist.

Earlier this year, Martyna Ogonowska lost her appeal after being sentenced to 17 years in prison for stabbing a man who was sexually assaulting her.

That makes it worse.

And given who's going to be running New York soon, this is a timely reminder.

In the past decade, the U.K. has seen a massive increase in the number of reported rapes and sexual assaults. In 2012, there were around 16,000 such cases, and in 2024, that number was over 70,000.

