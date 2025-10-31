UK Equalities Minister: Rules Protecting Women's Single-Sex Spaces Could Be Delayed a Year

"No one is above the law."

How many times have we heard Leftists say that? Far too many to count, of course, but that saying should come with a footnote: No one is above the law (except Leftists).

In April of this year, women in the U.K. won a hard-fought battle against trans ideology. Namely, they got the nation's highest court to rule that the word "women" has a distinct, fixed, biological definition — an adult, female human. It was a massive blow to the trans activist Left, who believe men can become women (and vice versa) just by saying so.

But that win is toothless if laws and rules don't change to match them. And it seems the officials in the U.K. are dragging their feet on implementing these rules.

Rules banning trans people from using toilets and changing rooms not matching their biological sex could be delayed for over a yearhttps://t.co/Q5jqTZkZwt — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 31, 2025

Here's more (emphasis added):

Rules that would ban transgender people from using public facilities which do not match their biological sex could be postponed for over a year. The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) submitted a draft code of practice to woman and equalities minister, Bridget Phillipson, in September setting out how certain single-sex spaces must be judged on biology such as in gyms, clubs and hospitals. The Government has commissioned a regulatory impact assessment to examine the potential impact of the new guidance on businesses, a process that could take several months or potentially over a year, The Times reports.

Claire Coutinho, Shadow Women and Equalities Minister, told The Times, "Any delay in approving this code puts the safety and dignity of women and girls at risk. The Supreme Court ruling was clear and every organisation has a duty to comply with the law."

Coutinho continued, "Bridget Phillipson must get a grip and stop hiding behind process to avoid upsetting her backbenchers."

There is no need for an "impact assessment" on this. No one bothered to do an "impact assessment" when they forced the trans ideology on businesses and women's spaces. Businesses simply must create single-sex spaces for women — likely something they had prior to the trans incursions — and comply with the law.

However, it appears that the authorities hope to prolong the process, perhaps to allow public sentiment to shift or subside. By ignoring the ruling and the law, the government is neutering the law.

It's very similar to what the Left does in America. They simply chose not to enforce the laws they don't like (see: immigration), and then use the chaos caused by their dereliction of duty for political gain. We're not sure what mechanisms, if any, the U.K. Supreme Court has to enforce its ruling in a timely manner.

In the meantime, British women and girls continue to be harmed.

