Stuck at an Airport? Thank the Democrats and Their Schumer Shutdown

Thanks to the Schumer Shutdown and the Democratic Party's refusal to pass a clean Continuing Resolution, Americans are starting to feel the pain at America's airports.

TSA wait times 3++ hours in Houston today as employees who aren't getting paid aren't showing up for work. Expect this to spread to other airports tomorrow. Complete mess. I'm guessing the government reopens by Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/JYl6zwAyEK — John Arnold (@JohnArnoldFndtn) November 3, 2025

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy is also sounding the alarm on this, saying the delays are due to staff shortages.

Yesterday saw another horrible record set: 84% of delays were due to staff shortages.



If this shutdown doesn’t end now, air traffic controllers will receive another $0 paycheck.



Many controllers are not coming to work because they have to find a job that WILL pay them so they… pic.twitter.com/PHK4gwaPzt — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 3, 2025

"Americans are paying the price for Democrats’ sick political games as air travel grinds to a halt amid the Democrat-driven chaos."https://t.co/9cY7eXuWsc — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 3, 2025

In a scathing press release, the White House blamed Democrats for the delays (emphasis original):

Perhaps Democrats are continuing their approach to using Americans' suffering as political leverage.

Meanwhile, video shared on social media shows how difficult travel is at many of America's major airports.

Social media footage shows a huge crowd waiting to get through the TSA checkpoint at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. “Four-and-a-half hours just to make it through the line to get into the TSA security line. Missed our flight,” X user @nextradaymus69 wrote in the… pic.twitter.com/Ya5xSECUCk — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 3, 2025

Major delays are stacking up across the nation’s airports as TSA workers and air traffic controllers, who are forced to go without pay during the government shutdown, call out sick. @giobenitez reports.



Read more: https://t.co/Mk8Rx6EKdH pic.twitter.com/haHsXsplgy — ABC News (@ABC) November 3, 2025

What is the Democrats' plan here? Are they hoping to drag the Schumer Shutdown through Thanksgiving to make Americans hurt even more?

So what’s the democrats plan? Ruin everyone’s thanksgiving by destroying air travel in this county by not paying TSA agents and air traffic controllers?



All to give handouts to illegals? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 3, 2025

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw (TX-02) is calling on Democrats to end the Schumer Shutdown, too.

TSA lines in Houston are stretching 3-4 hours.



Time to end the stunt, @SenateDems. Vote with us to reopen the government. pic.twitter.com/53lMIIayfm — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 3, 2025

One X user wondered if this was meant to give Democrats leverage on election day.

"This is very coordinated leading to Election Day to generate press coverage. I went through ATL in 17 minutes Friday and LGA in under 15 minutes on Sunday," he wrote.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

