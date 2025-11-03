And That Could Be Why the Dems Shut Down the Government
Tipsheet

Stuck at an Airport? Thank the Democrats and Their Schumer Shutdown

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 03, 2025 4:15 PM
Spencer Brown/Townhall

Thanks to the Schumer Shutdown and the Democratic Party's refusal to pass a clean Continuing Resolution, Americans are starting to feel the pain at America's airports.

Advertisement

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy is also sounding the alarm on this, saying the delays are due to staff shortages.

"Many controllers are not coming to work because they have to find a job that will pay them," Duffy wrote in a post on X.

In a scathing press release, the White House blamed Democrats for the delays (emphasis original):

Americans are paying the price for Democrats’ sick political games as air travel grinds to a halt amid the Democrat-driven chaos. With essential workers like air traffic controllers and TSA agents being forced to labor without paychecks, this past weekend saw the “worst weekend” for staff since the Democrat Shutdown began — and it’s only going to get worse.


Democrats have ushered in a full-scale disaster disrupting millions of air travelers’ lives:

There’s a reason every major travel stakeholder — from air traffic controllers to pilots to the nation’s largest airlines — is begging Democrats to stop the insanity by passing Republicans’ clean, nonpartisan continuing resolution. Each week the Democrat Shutdown is prolonged, $1+ billion in travel-related spending is lost, all while Democrats try to “leverage” the suffering in their demented political game.


Democrats hold the off-switch; they choose chaos every day they refuse to act.

And That Could Be Why the Dems Shut Down the Government Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Perhaps Democrats are continuing their approach to using Americans' suffering as political leverage.

Meanwhile, video shared on social media shows how difficult travel is at many of America's major airports.

What is the Democrats' plan here? Are they hoping to drag the Schumer Shutdown through Thanksgiving to make Americans hurt even more?

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw (TX-02) is calling on Democrats to end the Schumer Shutdown, too.

Advertisement

One X user wondered if this was meant to give Democrats leverage on election day.

"This is very coordinated leading to Election Day to generate press coverage. I went through ATL in 17 minutes Friday and LGA in under 15 minutes on Sunday," he wrote.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Advertisement

Advertisement

