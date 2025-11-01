New York Governor Kathy Hochul Has Her Own 'Let's Go Brandon' Moment

They say no good deed goes unpunished, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul is poised to learn that lesson the hard way, it seems.

After endorsing Zohran Mamdani, Hochul appeared with him at a rally. The crowd began chanting "tax the rich" leading Mamdani to come out and escort Hochul off stage like a grandma who missed her afternoon nap time.

It was embarrassing to watch, and indicative of where the Democratic Party base is heading if the higher-ups keep embracing radicals like Mamdani.

.@KathyHochul almost got booed off stage to chants of “TAX THE RICH”—& forced @ZohranKMamdani on stage early to calm the crowd.



During her speech, largely critical of DC, intermittent heckling culminated.



Then Mamdani came out, grabbed her hand, raised it & walked her out. pic.twitter.com/A8NzxTgO8S — Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) October 26, 2025

But it gets even worse, and Hochul has her own "Let's Go Brandon" moment.

Gov. Hochul claims she didn't know what the crowd was chanting last night.



"I thought they were saying, 'Let's Go Bills.'" https://t.co/shZ684reGP pic.twitter.com/se1MX2nwJs — Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) October 27, 2025

There is no way she misheard that crowd. Helen Keller would've heard what that crowd was saying.

Here's more:

Gov. Kathy Hochul bizarrely tried to run interference on the embarrassing “tax the rich” chants she was heckled with at Zohran Mamdani‘s rally — claiming Monday she thought it was a pro-Buffalo Bills chorus. “I thought they were saying ‘Let’s go Bills,’” she said when pressed by a Post reporter over the anti-fat cat chant. “I wasn’t sure… I heard some noise, I heard a lot of cheers. But later on it became clear to me, I know there is a passion for that.”

Of course, socialists have a passion for taking money from people who earned it to give it to people who didn't.

An absolute trainwreck.

Then again, Hochul may not have to worry about being governor while a Democratic Socialist at the helm of her state's biggest city. Polls show a dead heat with her Republican gubernatorial challenger, Elise Stefanik.

New - Governor Poll - New York



🔴 Stefanik 43%

🔵 Hochul (Incumbent) 42%



Manhattan institute #C - RV - 10/26 pic.twitter.com/0RQdRcLH39 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) October 28, 2025

That has to bother Hochul.

We're not quite sure when, or if, the Democratic Party is going to wake up to the monster they've unleashed. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have made it very clear that they plan to infiltrate the Democratic Party, much like the Ophiocordyceps fungus, which infects ants and uses their zombie bodies to spread more fungus.

The DSA is the Ophiocordyceps fungus, and Democrats like Kathy Hochul are the ants.

Kathy Hochul after getting off stage, having embraced socialism and raising taxes: https://t.co/9jbrf2E3x1 pic.twitter.com/fEzeqCZKZS — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) October 27, 2025

Even Andrew Cuomo gets it. In two separate interviews, he's warned his fellow Democrats that guys like Zohran Mamdani in New York and Omar Fateh in Minneapolis will be the death of the Democratic Party.

