Andrew Cuomo Warns the Radical Left Will Destroy the Democratic Party

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 30, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File and Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

This isn't something you hear often, but Andrew Cuomo is right. Yesterday, Townhall reported that the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are using the Democratic Party to infiltrate American elections and usher in the socialist takeover of the United States.

Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, is the trial balloon

Radical Leftists have also been taking over the Democratic Party for years; they're likely the reason the Democrats haven't voted to reopen the government. As Scott Jennings noted, the Democratic leadership is afraid of this increasingly violent, radical base.

"The truth is, there's a quiet civil war going on in the Democratic Party right now," Cuomo said. "You have an extreme Left, radical Left. Bernie Sanders, AOC. Mamdani is just the banner carrier for that movement. Versus the mainstream moderate Democrats."

Cuomo continued, "They now call me moderate. They used to call me liberal. Now I'm a moderate because the whole party shifted. And that's what this election is all about. It is that civil war. I believe that far Left will destroy the Democratic Party. I believe it will destroy the Democratic Party nationwide if that far Left becomes dominant."

Bill Maher's Observations About the 'No Kings' Insanity Was Spot-On
On the Straight Shooter podcast, Cuomo reiterated that Mamdani would be the death of the Democratic Party.

"It would be the death. It would be the death of the Democratic Party. The Republicans are licking their lips, hoping this kid Mamdani, wins, because they can pick him up and carry him around the country and say, 'Here's the Democratic Party! 34-year-old, never had a job. Wants to decriminalize prostitution. Doesn't like the police. Defund the police, abolish jails. Literally a socialist! Anti-business, anti-corporate, government should control the means of production.'"

"That's Marxism," Cuomo added. "So, this socialist wing wins? The Democratic Party dies, in my opinion."

Bill Maher's Observations About the 'No Kings' Insanity Was Spot-On
Don’t Go Talking Smack About Our Girl Susan Collins Kurt Schlichter
This Progressive Candidate Thought She Would Stop an ICE Vehicle – Now She's in Deep Trouble Jeff Charles
Just How Out of Touch Is the Democratic Party? Well... Amy Curtis
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Blames Trump for SNAP Shutdown While Sitting on $370 Million Amy Curtis
What an Associate of John Bolton Reportedly Said About Classified Info Fiasco Is Pretty Damning Matt Vespa

