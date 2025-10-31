Where Are the Campus Protests? The Anti-Genocide Crowd Is Awfully Quiet About What's Happening in Sudan

For months after the October 7 terror attacks, Leftists and other pro-Palestine, pro-terror factions protested the supposed "genocide" in Gaza at the hands of Israel. It wasn't a genocide (or famine), of course.

But that same crowd is awfully silent in the face of the actual genocide and atrocities being committed in Sudan. The nation has been in the midst of a civil war for a couple of years between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their Arab, Muslim allies. Human Rights Watch issued a report on the "ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity" taking place in Darfur.

In January of this year, the U.S. said the members of the RSF and their Arab militia allies were committing a genocide against Masalit and other non-Arab communities in the country. Many of the victims are Christians and their killers are Muslims and that dynamic should not be ignored.

Now, a maternity hospital in Darfur has been the site of another atrocity, as hundreds of patients and staff were killed, the latest in a string of mass murders that have killed thousands of civilians.

Maternity hospital massacre leaves 460 dead: Fresh horror in Sudan as patients and staff are butchered, after 2,000 civilians were executed in two days https://t.co/epfS4sft1v — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 30, 2025

Here's more (content warning, some readers may find this disturbing):

A maternity hospital massacre in Sudan has left 460 people dead just days after a 48-hour killing spree saw more than 2,000 civilians executed by paramilitary rebels. The World Health Organisation said the Saudi Maternity Hospital in El Fasher, the city's last remaining hospital, was on Sunday 'attacked for the fourth time in a month, killing one nurse and injuring three other health workers'. Two days later, 'six health workers, four doctors, a nurse and a pharmacist, were abducted' and 'more than 460 patients and their companions were reportedly shot and killed in the hospital,' by Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries, the organisation said.

There are no protests. No rallies. No flag waving for the innocent men, women, and children slaughtered in Sudan.

Where is @GretaThunberg? Where are all the Hollywood actors, musicians, politicians who were so concerned about genocide? Where is @CNN, @NBCNews, @ABC, @MSNBC, etc? How about the genocide of Christians in Nigeria?? Where are the rallies/parades? Oh, it doesn't fit their agenda. — FreedomLover651 (@FreedomLover651) October 30, 2025

This is exactly correct. The pro-Palestinian protests were never actually about Palestine. It was about attacking Israel and the West, and undermining the sovereignty of both.

It appears, by and large, the world does not care.

I've no doubt Marxist groups will be organising a march this Sunday. No doubt at all. https://t.co/FxSLrOz5Tl — Daniel (@VoteLewko) October 31, 2025

We detect a hint of sarcasm here. The Marxists are too busy planning an insurrection in D.C. against President Trump to focus on Sudan right now.

When you think these Islamist extremists can’t do any worse they do. Maternity staff, mothers and babies. All massacred and the world is silent and many don’t want to accept the fact that these people are a danger, not just to Christians, but to all of us. https://t.co/imlFPKqHVt — Marie-Claude Hawkes (@MClaudeHawkes) October 31, 2025

They killed families during the October 7 terror attack. There is no low for Islamists.

