Where Are the Campus Protests? The Anti-Genocide Crowd Is Awfully Quiet About What's Happening in Sudan

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 31, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Samir Bol, File

For months after the October 7 terror attacks, Leftists and other pro-Palestine, pro-terror factions protested the supposed "genocide" in Gaza at the hands of Israel. It wasn't a genocide (or famine), of course.

But that same crowd is awfully silent in the face of the actual genocide and atrocities being committed in Sudan. The nation has been in the midst of a civil war for a couple of years between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their Arab, Muslim allies. Human Rights Watch issued a report on the "ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity" taking place in Darfur.

In January of this year, the U.S. said the members of the RSF and their Arab militia allies were committing a genocide against Masalit and other non-Arab communities in the country. Many of the victims are Christians and their killers are Muslims and that dynamic should not be ignored.

Now, a maternity hospital in Darfur has been the site of another atrocity, as hundreds of patients and staff were killed, the latest in a string of mass murders that have killed thousands of civilians.

Here's more (content warning, some readers may find this disturbing):

A maternity hospital massacre in Sudan has left 460 people dead just days after a 48-hour killing spree saw more than 2,000 civilians executed by paramilitary rebels.

The World Health Organisation said the Saudi Maternity Hospital in El Fasher, the city's last remaining hospital, was on Sunday 'attacked for the fourth time in a month, killing one nurse and injuring three other health workers'.

Two days later, 'six health workers, four doctors, a nurse and a pharmacist, were abducted' and 'more than 460 patients and their companions were reportedly shot and killed in the hospital,' by Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries, the organisation said.

There are no protests. No rallies. No flag waving for the innocent men, women, and children slaughtered in Sudan.

This is exactly correct. The pro-Palestinian protests were never actually about Palestine. It was about attacking Israel and the West, and undermining the sovereignty of both.

It appears, by and large, the world does not care.

We detect a hint of sarcasm here. The Marxists are too busy planning an insurrection in D.C. against President Trump to focus on Sudan right now.

They killed families during the October 7 terror attack. There is no low for Islamists.

