The Gaza 'Famine' Numbers Were Always a Lie

For nearly two years, the anti-Israel Left said Gaza was in the midst of a genocidal famine. They ignored the fact that Hamas, the governing body of Gaza, started a war with Israel in 2023 and then proceeded to start losing that war.

Advertisement

The narrative was set, and Israel was always the bad guy.

Except there was no genocide and there was no famine.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a "multi-partner global initiative and standardized scale used to analyze and classify the severity and magnitude of food insecurity, acute malnutrition, and famine conditions in specific areas or populations."

It declared a famine in Gaza on August 22. But the math just doesn't check out and the IPC is — once again — perpetuating a lie against Israel.

🚨Final Gaza fake “famine” analysis: IPC declared famine on Aug 22. Through ceasefire on Oct 10 there should have been 10,000 starvation deaths. But Hamas/UN counted 192 (most if not all with pre-existing conditions). That's 98% below famine levels. It was always a hoax. 1/ pic.twitter.com/jWcZOnwdAe — Aizenberg (@Aizenberg55) October 21, 2025

Even Hamas and the U.N. didn't inflate those numbers, which is telling.

And it’s critical to distinguish deaths from pre-existing conditions that cause wasting vs deaths from literally no food available. 23,000 Americans died of malnutrition in 2023. No one says they were “starved to death”—they had underlying conditions. ENDhttps://t.co/DNTmoFh4km — Aizenberg (@Aizenberg55) October 21, 2025

And America isn't a war zone.

There's also evidence to support the claim that the IPC is lying.

I've been asked for my sources here they are. On Aug 2021, UN OCHA, based on Gaza Ministry of Health data, reported 269 malnutrition deaths, see link. On Oct 9, UN OCHA reported 461 such deaths (see link), so in this period we arrived at 192 such deaths from Aug 22 through the… — Aizenberg (@Aizenberg55) October 22, 2025

There should be accountability for such lies. There won't be, alas.

The UN is absolute garbage. https://t.co/jxoFJVx5Jp — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) October 22, 2025

Yes, it is. The U.N. has no interest in global unity, peace, or justice. They hate Israel and sympathize with terrorists. And they'll lie to keep the status quo going.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.