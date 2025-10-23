Forget the Nonsense – Republicans Are Not Facing Electoral Death in 2026
Tipsheet

The Gaza 'Famine' Numbers Were Always a Lie

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 23, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi

For nearly two years, the anti-Israel Left said Gaza was in the midst of a genocidal famine. They ignored the fact that Hamas, the governing body of Gaza, started a war with Israel in 2023 and then proceeded to start losing that war.

The narrative was set, and Israel was always the bad guy.

Except there was no genocide and there was no famine.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a "multi-partner global initiative and standardized scale used to analyze and classify the severity and magnitude of food insecurity, acute malnutrition, and famine conditions in specific areas or populations." 

It declared a famine in Gaza on August 22. But the math just doesn't check out and the IPC is — once again — perpetuating a lie against Israel.

Even Hamas and the U.N. didn't inflate those numbers, which is telling.

Exclusive: Spanberger Campaign Caught on Video—Staffer Confirms AIPAC Cash and No Hope for Change Amy Curtis
And America isn't a war zone.

There's also evidence to support the claim that the IPC is lying.

There should be accountability for such lies. There won't be, alas.

Yes, it is. The U.N. has no interest in global unity, peace, or justice. They hate Israel and sympathize with terrorists. And they'll lie to keep the status quo going.

ANTISEMITISM GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL UNITED NATIONS

