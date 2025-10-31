VIP
Ms. Rachel Once Again Preaches Politics to Toddlers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 31, 2025 3:00 PM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel continues to delve into politics in an effort to mold and manipulate the thousands of young minds who watch her videos.

Last year, she was busted lying about a "starving" Gaza child — a girl who appeared in multiple social media videos featuring recipes, baked goods, and multiple meals. For that libel, Ms. Rachel was named one of Glamour Magazine's "Women of the Year" along with anti-Israel actress Rachel Zegler.

Now Ms. Rachel is back, and she's attacking Christians and the Trump administration over pending Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cuts. The cuts are a direct result of the Democratic Party's refusal to pass a clean Continuing Resolution on spending — something they've done dozens of times before — because they're hoping to goad Republicans into nuking the filibuster or giving them $1.5 trillion in new spending on illegal immigrant healthcare and other Democratic Party pet causes.

Ms. Rachel ignores that, of course.

"People who say they're Christian and want to cut SNAP, Jesus said to feed the hungry," Ms. Rachel posted on Instagram.

Jesus also gave the hungry loaves and fishes. He didn't let them spend tax money on steaks and junk food.

She also took another swipe at Israel, writing on Instagram, "Imagine slashing SNAP, the program that helps children in the U.S. not go hungry. While sending billions in weapons to another country to kill children."

Perhaps she should tell Hamas to end the war and not use children as human shields.

Leftists like Ms. Rachel believe that feeding the poor doesn't count if it comes from a church or private charity.

This is funny, but it's also accurate.

Every single parent needs to screen what their children are watching, because Ms. Rachel is not alone in her activism.

That doesn't push the Leftist agenda, however. They much prefer kids be illiterate but know how to say, "Free Palestine!"

Incredibly vile and ignorant.

Although in some ways, it's appropriate Ms. Rachel speaks in a baby voice to toddlers, because her worldviews on this are incredibly childish.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

