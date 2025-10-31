Ms. Rachel Once Again Preaches Politics to Toddlers

Children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel continues to delve into politics in an effort to mold and manipulate the thousands of young minds who watch her videos.

Last year, she was busted lying about a "starving" Gaza child — a girl who appeared in multiple social media videos featuring recipes, baked goods, and multiple meals. For that libel, Ms. Rachel was named one of Glamour Magazine's "Women of the Year" along with anti-Israel actress Rachel Zegler.

Now Ms. Rachel is back, and she's attacking Christians and the Trump administration over pending Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cuts. The cuts are a direct result of the Democratic Party's refusal to pass a clean Continuing Resolution on spending — something they've done dozens of times before — because they're hoping to goad Republicans into nuking the filibuster or giving them $1.5 trillion in new spending on illegal immigrant healthcare and other Democratic Party pet causes.

Ms. Rachel ignores that, of course.

Ms. Rachel criticized the government for cutting SNAP food aid. pic.twitter.com/aI6uu07MSL — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) October 30, 2025

"People who say they're Christian and want to cut SNAP, Jesus said to feed the hungry," Ms. Rachel posted on Instagram.

Jesus also gave the hungry loaves and fishes. He didn't let them spend tax money on steaks and junk food.

She also took another swipe at Israel, writing on Instagram, "Imagine slashing SNAP, the program that helps children in the U.S. not go hungry. While sending billions in weapons to another country to kill children."

Perhaps she should tell Hamas to end the war and not use children as human shields.

The government is not feeding the hungry, it’s just growing votes and stealing money.



It does not CARE ABOUT YOU.



Elect people who don’t send billions in weapons.



Give to charity, we feed people every day in my parish. — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) October 31, 2025

Leftists like Ms. Rachel believe that feeding the poor doesn't count if it comes from a church or private charity.

Jesus: Well known pro government guy — Mr. Landman 🇺🇸 (@Bender3352) October 31, 2025

This is funny, but it's also accurate.

Another dumbass talking point I don’t need Miss Rachel to teach my toddlers in her baby voice. https://t.co/O6U4ygEXCX — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 31, 2025

Every single parent needs to screen what their children are watching, because Ms. Rachel is not alone in her activism.

I remember when kids shows were cartoons and learning colors. https://t.co/Yf8MjT4J1p — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 31, 2025

That doesn't push the Leftist agenda, however. They much prefer kids be illiterate but know how to say, "Free Palestine!"

This political activist should direct her rage posts at her own party over their government shutdown — but of course she also injected Hamas propaganda into her “point.” She thinks this immoral posturing is brave and righteous. It’s actually vile and ignorant. https://t.co/7dDd7ikRs6 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 30, 2025

Incredibly vile and ignorant.

Although in some ways, it's appropriate Ms. Rachel speaks in a baby voice to toddlers, because her worldviews on this are incredibly childish.

