Detroit Teen Faces up to $5M Fine, 40 Years in Prison After Guilty Plea in West Virginia Drug Case

Darnell Marice McCarver, also known as “WAP,” 19, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, to aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture.

McCarver admitted to his role in a drug trafficking organization that distributed methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Huntington area in West Virginia.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 27, 2025, McCarver arranged the sale of approximately 63.5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

As part of his guilty plea, McCarver admitted that he communicated with the confidential informant while he was in Detroit via a FaceTime video call, and that he directed the confidential informant to a Huntington, West Virginia, residence where another individual conducted the transaction with the confidential informant. McCarver also admitted that he coordinated the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl on multiple occasions between April 2025 and August 2025.

On September 10, 2025, law enforcement officers arrested McCarver and executed a search warrant at his Detroit residence. Officers seized approximately $4,479 from McCarver’s person and approximately 950 grams of methamphetamine, 48 grams of fentanyl, four firearms, and $8,764 at the residence during the search.

McCarver admitted that he stored drugs at his residence for distribution in the Southern District of West Virginia and elsewhere, that he possessed and intended to distribute the seized methamphetamine and fentanyl, and that the seized cash was proceeds from drug distributions.

McCarver is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13, 2026, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least 4 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5 million.

McCarver is among 10 defendants indicted on charges alleging they participated in the DTO. McCarver and two co-defendants pleaded guilty. The charges against the other defendants remain pending. An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

United States Attorney Moore Capito made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Cabell County Sheriff's Office, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, and the Huntington Police Department.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Courtney L. Finney is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

