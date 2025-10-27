Glamour Magazine Names Two Anti-Israel Celebrities 'Women of the Year'

For all the yelling the Left does about President Trump and Republican Nazis, they openly embrace virulent antisemites and candidates with literal Nazi tattoos.

Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner had a Nazi symbol tattooed on his chest for years, and the Left — who turned Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's Christian ink into Third Reich imagery — dismissed it. They also cheered on and participated in anti-Israel, antisemitic protests on college campuses and in major cities around the world following the Hamas-led terror attacks of October 7, 2023.

It's almost as if they don't actually mean all the "MAGA is Nazi" rhetoric and are engaged in some next-level projection, and the fact that Glamour Magazine has named two outspoken anti-Israel activist celebrities as its "Women of the Year" is proof the Left embraces antisemitism.

Anti-Israel actress Rachel Zegler and YouTuber Ms. Rachel named Glamour magazine’s ‘Women of the Year’ https://t.co/RuXuBVzLPP pic.twitter.com/sqHX5stMzC — New York Post (@nypost) October 27, 2025

Here's more:

Glamour magazine’s latest “Women of the Year” include a pair of Rachels — both of them with a trail of controversies over the Israel-Hamas war. Actress Rachel Zegler and children’s YouTuber Ms. Rachel were added to the magazine’s annual list of high-achieving women Monday, joining actress Demi Moore and singer Tyla for this year’s awards so far. Both had explosive years, with 24-year-old Zegler becoming a household name after spouting off a string of tone-deaf hot takes while promoting the release of Disney’s live-action theatrical bomb “Snow White,” and then going on to star in the hit musical “Evita.” Ms. Rachel — a 42-year-old mom whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso — meanwhile, continued to amass a commanding following on YouTube, where her educational children’s videos have been watched more than 10 billion times.

In August, Ms. Rachel was busted for a video featuring a "starving" girl from Gaza. There was just one problem, however: videos from that same time period showed the girl sharing dozens of recipes and foodstuffs on social media.

In a post on X, Glamour Magazine wrote about Ms. Rachel, "Rachel Accurso was a stay-at-home mom with a baby on her hip and an iPhone camera, posting singsong videos to YouTube to help her son through a speech delay. Now, Ms. Rachel is a household name. She’s not just a streamer, she’s a cultural flashpoint—and a Glamour Woman of the Year."

Zegler, who not only attacked President Trump and Republican voters in several social media appearances, posted "and always remember, free Palestine" in a long thread on X. The comments encouraged anti-Israel activists to the point where Disney had to pay for increased security for Zegler's fellow "Snow White" star, Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

Of Zegler, Glamour wrote, "Rachel Zegler has had a year of two halves. She started it as a Disney princess who was labeled something of a bad apple by tabloid press and is ending it revered as the West End front woman du jour playing one of history’s most divisive characters, Eva Perón."

It's an insult to Israelis, American Jews, and women in general that Glamour chose to elevate these two figures as "Women of the Year."

On the other hand, the fact that they're both actual women — and not cosplaying men — is the very slim silver lining in all of this, we suppose.

