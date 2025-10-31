VIP
Schumer Shutdown: President Trump Calls on Senate to Go Nuclear and Eliminate the Filibuster

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 31, 2025 7:30 AM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

Eight days after the start of the Schumer Shutdown, Republicans indicated they had not yet given thought to changing the Senate filibuster rules.

We are now entering day 30 of the Schumer Shutdown, and Democrats, while starting to crack under growing pressure, haven't yielded to Republicans and passed a clean Continuing Resolution yet. It does not appear that they plan on doing so anytime soon.

And President Trump is now calling on Senate Republicans to nuke the filibuster and end the shutdown.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, the President recapped his visit to Asia and shared his thoughts on the prolonged Schumer Shutdown. He said while Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson are doing a "great job" the Democrats are "crazed lunatics that have lost all sense of wisdom and reality."

He ended the post by writing, "Because of the fact that the Democrats have gone stone cold crazy, the choice is clear — initiate the ‘nuclear option,’ get rid of the filibuster and make America great again!"

Here's more:

The directive — which came after Trump returned from several days abroad — is likely to upend efforts on Capitol Hill to bring an end to the weekslong funding impasse. And it immediately ratcheted up the pressure on Republican leaders, who have adamantly opposed eliminating the 60-vote threshold for passing legislation as a way to end the shutdown.

Top GOP lawmakers have long argued for keeping that threshold in place, asserting that the filibuster benefits Republicans — and will serve as a key safeguard against Democrats passing transformative legislation the next time they’re in power.

Conservatives and Republicans are warning that the move is exactly what the Democrats want, knowing full well they could use it against Republicans in the future when they have a narrow majority in the Senate. 

Under the leadership of Harry Reid, Democrats changed some filibuster rules concerning some judicial nominees in 2013. Just four years later, Republicans used those new rules against Democrats and applied the rules to Supreme Court nominees as well.

Porter warns:

This rule change seems to have encouraged Democrats to go for broke with this shutdown strategy: By simply refusing to participate in the normal legislative process, ostensibly holding out for things popular among their base, and then gaslighting the American people about their machinations, the Democratic minority is egging the Republican majority into eliminating the filibuster for them.

Congressional Republicans are already starting to sniff at the bait. Wednesday, the Hill carried a story that the Senate GOP is starting to discuss “filibuster reform” and Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. John Fetterman is encouraging Republicans to do so.

The consequences of nuking the filibuster would be dire, and could've cost President Trump the election.

The Democrats are dragging their feet on the Schumer Shutdown to make this happen. 

Others see this as a chance to end the Schumer Shutdown and show leadership.

The Senate is currently not in session but will reconvene on Monday, November 3. Will Leader Thune consider nuking the filibuster to end the Schumer Shutdown? Time will tell.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

