Republican's Not Yet Considering Changing Filibuster Rules To End Government Shutdown

Senate Republicans say they are not willing to use the "nuclear option," which would change the rules surrounding the Senate filibuster, in order to reopen the government. They need a total of 60 votes to overrule Sen. Chuck Schumer's filibuster and pass the funding resolution, but they are currently five votes short.

Republicans have already resorted to that option earlier this year, changing the threshold to confirm President Trump's nominees from 60 votes to 51.

Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas, when asked by Fox News Digital if he would consider changing the rule,s adamantly replied, "Never, never, ever, never, none. I've never heard that since the Democrats tried to do it, and I think we would all fight it pretty hard."

The last time this option was seriously considered was in 2022, when Chuck Schumer controlled the Senate and was trying to pass voting rights legislation. The move was blocked by Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, both of whom are now independents. If Republicans change the rules surrounding the filibuster and then lose the majority, they will lose part of their ability to put up a fight against Congressional Democrats. A risk many say they are unwilling to take.

Senator Eric Schmitt of Montana, when asked about the "nuclear option," said, "I don't think that's a conversation we've had. Right now, we think that the Democrats' position has been untenable, and the more they hear from their constituents of their unreasonable activities, that will break this because we got a clean CR, so we got the better argument."

"I'm generally aware of how important it is to try to keep things bipartisan, using the filibuster as the tool to do that, but I also get the fact that after a while, the frustration just boils over," Senator Cynthia Lummis said.

Things have begun to boil over with Congressional representatives getting into shouting matches in the hallway over the shutdown. So far, no concessions have been made on either side, as it is becoming more obvious to the general public that the ball is in the Democrats' court.

