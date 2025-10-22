SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
Scott Jennings Nails It Once Again With His Explanation for Why Democrats Won't End the Schumer Shutdown

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 22, 2025 2:15 PM
It seems the Democratic Party has created a monster it can no longer control, and now they live in terror that the monster will turn on them.

For years, Democrats have fomented radicalism amongst their base. They've called Republicans "Nazis," "extremists," and "existential threats to democracy" and our freedoms. That sort of rhetoric resonated with a small but vocal and violent segment of Leftists who have a stranglehold on the party now.

And that base is extremely violent. Back in July, Democrats admitted their base not only "misunderstands the lack of legislative and investigative power" the Democrats wield as the minority, but that Leftists demand they be willing to get shot and "there needs to be blood" to make political change.

It's no wonder, therefore, that Democrats are refusing to open the government. They're literally fearing for their safety, and Scott Jennings was more than happy to point this out last night on CNN:

"If they stop holding the government hostage, they could easily walk in there tonight, pass the CR, give us seven weeks. The president brings everybody together. And my strong belief is that they would wind up negotiating on a number of issues, and they would come to an agreement," Jennings said.

"A Democrat senator anonymously said none of us want to vote to open the government because 'we'd face the guillotine.' That's their words from our base," Jennings added.

Jennings brought the receipts, too.

Just yesterday, House Majority Leader, Rep. Steve Scalise (LA-01) shamed Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) for raking in millions in donations off the shutdown and pointed out the Democratic Party is "hijacked by radicals, including communists and socialists."

The fact that Democrats won't vote for a clean Continuing Resolution — one they've voted for repeatedly in the past — proves Scalise and Jennings are, as always, right again.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

