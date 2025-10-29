Jake Tapper Hammers Rep. Melanie Stansbury Over Her Party's Refusal to End the Schumer Shutdown

The Schumer Shutdown is shaping up to be an utter disaster for Democrats. The American Federation of Government Employees called for Democrats to reopen the government and pass the clean Continuing Resolution currently before the Senate.

Advertisement

CNN reported yesterday that the Schumer Shutdown has helped Republicans in the polls, and ABC News blamed Democrats for it, too.

We're going back to CNN and anchor Jake Tapper, who absolutely hammered Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury (NM-01) over the shutdown today.

Even CNN isn't buying Democrats' lies about the shutdown anymore.



JAKE TAPPER: "This is ... a choice by Senate Democrats to not vote to open the government."



MELANIE STANSBURY: "No it is not."



TAPPER: "Yes it is." pic.twitter.com/b6BoHxA1wb — GOP (@GOP) October 29, 2025

"Should the Democratic Senators from New Mexico, your home state, vote to reopen the government so that these SNAP funds are not at risk?" Tapper asked.

Stansbury replied, "Let me be clear: the administration is choosing to starve American children with money that they already have appropriated. This is a choice by the White House. This is a choice by the White House."

Tapper, speaking over Stansbury, said, "I'm not applauding their tactics."

"They are choosing to cut off food assistance," Stansbury said.

"Congresswoman, this is also a choice by Senate Democrats to not vote to open the government," Tapper replied.

"No, it is not," Stansbury snapped back.

"Yes, it is," Tapper said. "I understand why they're doing it. They're doing it because they want medicaid funds restored. They're doing it because they want Obamacare premiums to be extended past the end of the year. I understand the reasoning."

"Sir...let me just be clear," Stansbury continued. "The money for contingency plans is sitting there. That is why the states are suing. The White House is withholding funds from children to have food."

"Two to three weeks' worth of SNAP funds," Tapper replies. "My point is that it's a short-term solution."

Tapper continued, "If you feel so strongly, Congresswoman, why not ask the Senate Democrats from New Mexico to vote to open the government?"

Stansbury continued to be combative. "Sir," she said, "I am here in the House of Representatives. It is shut down. I am fighting to get the government reopened. I am fighting to get funding put back into SNAP that is already existent. And I am fighting for the American people. I am here. Show me a single Republican that is here. Not a single one is here to make sure that Americans are fed on Saturday."

Advertisement

This may be news to Rep. Stansbury, but the House Republicans did their job and passed the CR. She — and her fellow Senate Democrats — continue to block the bill in the Senate, where it has to pass with 60 votes. The CR failed for the 13th time just yesterday, as multiple Democrats say they plan to use Americans' suffering as leverage.

23 states have sued to access the SNAP contingency funds, which — as Tapper pointed out — would only last for two or three weeks. But the White House argues it does not have the legal authority to do so, and that those funds are for emergency use only (and the Schumer Shutdown is not a qualifying emergency).

But if the media are pounding Democrats this hard on the Schumer Shutdown, it's clear who is to blame.