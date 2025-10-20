Even ABC News Is Blaming Dems for the Schumer Shutdown

You know how we know that the Democrats are losing the debate over the Schumer Shutdown? We can start by pointing out the dearth of pearl-clutching sob-stories in the media. If major outlets thought they could score political points for Democrats by running sympathetic stories about how the Schumer Shutdown is hurting Americans, they would.

We notice they haven't.

And over the weekend, the Democrats even lost ABC News.

We'll start with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaking the truth about President Trump and the "No Kings" rallies that took place this weekend.

🚨 BREAKING: Speaker Johnson just dropped a TRUTH NUKE on No Kings



“If President Trump was a king, the government would be OPEN right now. If President Trump was a king, they would not have been able to engage in that free speech exercise.” 💯



pic.twitter.com/3bQe9VNbKb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 19, 2025

"The irony of the message is pretty clear for everyone," Johnson said. "If President Trump was a king, the government would be open right now. If President Trump was a king, they would not have been able to engage in that free speech exercise."

Johnson also pointed out that the National Mall was open thanks to President Trump, saying, "President Trump hasn't closed it. In the last shutdown, the 2013 era, President Obama closed the national mall. Closed all the national parks. Didn't allow people to engage in all this."

"Chuck Schumer needs cover right now. He's closed the government down because he needs political cover," Johnson added.

Host Jon Karl then went on to point out the facts of the Schumer Shutdown.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! It has gotten so bad for Democrats that EVEN ABC admitted the truth



ABC: "The Democrats did not vote for the CLEAN funding bill. They have chosen to shut the government DOWN!"



Speaker Johnson is reveling in it 🤣



Chuck Schumer is about to have another week of… pic.twitter.com/FLUEKdkTRP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 19, 2025

"The Democrats did not vote for the clean funding bill," Karl said. "They have chosen to shut the government down to fight for the healthcare and the other items you mentioned."

He also asked Johnson why the House wasn't in session.

"First of all, we're fighting for healthcare as well," Johnson replied. "Not just in word, but in deed. We put it in the One Big Beautiful Bill, the working families tax cut, real reforms to Medicaid to make it work better to preserve the program. Because we had illegal aliens receiving benefits. We had young, able-bodied men who were not working, they do not have dependents, they were riding the wagon."

Johnson continued, "In their counter proposal, what Chuck Schumer is arguing for is he wants to reverse those reforms, which would be a terrible policy decision for the people."

The funding bill Democrats keep rejecting would keep government spending levels the same until a new budget is written and voted on. As Johnson pointed out, Democrats are demanding trillions in spending for illegal immigrants' healthcare as well as Leftist pet projects around the globe, including climate change initiatives and LGBTQ grants in the Balkans and Africa.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

