California’s “'Better Way'? Newsom's Anti-Trump Sales Pitch Is Chock Full of Lies

California Governor Gavin Newsom is running for President in 2028. That much is obvious.

What doesn't make sense to us, however, is that Newsom seems to be working under the impression he'll be running against President Trump in three years, not some other yet-unnamed Republican. He's tried — in cringe-inducing fashion — to emulate President Trump's brash style, and constantly attacks the president as if he'll be running for reelection in 2028.

We won't disabuse Newsom of that idea; any time he spends wasting energy and resources on attacking President Trump only helps whoever the actual nominee is.

That being said, Newsom is not above lying to achieve his political ends, and he's back doing that and attacking President Trump in the same X post.

- $11 insulin

- $20 minimum wage for fast food workers

- $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers

- Universal Pre-K

- Free school meals

- 600,000 new apprenticeship programs

- Largest civil service program in the country

- Universal healthcare

- Improved test scores across the… pic.twitter.com/oqUPxD9U1v — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 28, 2025

The entire post reads:

California is proving there is a better way forward than Donald Trump’s recipe of fear, chaos and increased costs.

Literally none of this is true, as one X user happily pointed out:

@CAgovernor You mean these “accomplishments”? Let’s fact-check:



• $11 insulin: CA capped co-pays at $35 for insured patients (not $11). Uninsured pay $200+ for a vial.



• $20 fast food wage: Passed, but 80% of restaurants now cut hours/staff. Prices up 15%.



• $25… — Teri (@Minding_m3) October 28, 2025

Her entire post reads (emphasis added):

• $11 insulin: CA capped co-pays at $35 for insured patients (not $11). Uninsured pay $200+ for a vial. • $20 fast food wage: Passed, but 80% of restaurants now cut hours/staff. Prices up 15%. • $25 healthcare wage: Never passed. Bill died in committee. • Universal Pre-K: Only for 4-year-olds, not universal. 40% of eligible kids still unserved. • Free school meals: Federal program (pre-COVID). CA just continued it. • 600K apprenticeships: Goal, not reality. Only ~80K active slots. • Largest civil service program: AmeriCorps CA has ~6K volunteers. Hardly “largest.” • Universal healthcare: No such law. Single-payer bill vetoed by Newsom himself (twice). • Improved test scores: CA ranks 38th in reading, 46th in math (NAEP 2023). Scores dropped post-COVID.

We'll also break some of this down even further. The "$11 insulin" law doesn't go into effect until January 1, 2026 — more than two months from now. Even then, it only applies to the CalRx-branded insulin pen (generic/ biosimilar of glargine) and not all types of insulin. In fact, this is a long-acting type of insulin, according to Politico. That $11 price is also contingent on retailer pricing. It seems a more accurate number is $35.

The $20 fast food wage had a carve-out for Panera Bread, as the legislation excluded restaurants that sell bread, because Greg Flynn owns many Panera locations in the state. Flynn is also a Newsom donor. That's probably just a coincidence, though. Several businesses not only cut employee hours, but some closed entirely. California legislators also toyed with the idea of banning self-checkouts to force businesses to keep workers.

Educationally, only 28 percent of Black students in California can read on grade level (compared to 52 percent in Trump-voting Mississippi). Universal Pre-K or "head start" programs don't yield the educational results the Left pretends they do. A longitudinal study conducted in Tennessee's voluntary pre-K program showed that "by sixth grade, participants had more behavioral issues, worse test scores, and lower attendance than control groups."

In 2024, California had almost 185,000 homeless people, a 3% increase from 2023. Despite two decades of Newsom promising to end homelessness — and billions of dollars spent — HUD reports California has the nation's highest homeless rate in the nation. Between 2018 and 2023, the state spent at least $24 billion on "solving" the homelessness problem. Where did that money go?

Crime isn't much better. According to the U.S. News 7& World Report, California ranks higher than the national average in violent crime (508 incidents per 100,000 residents), ranking 38th in crime and #43 in public safety. In November of last year, fed-up residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of Prop 36, a tough-on-crime bill that would beef up penalties for shoplifting and drug dealing. Newsom and Democrats refuse to fund Prop 36, rendering the measure all but void, because Newsom himself opposed it.

And, of course, we'd be remiss not to mention Newsom's failures at wildfire mitigation and the state's lack of interest in helping those who lost everything in the wildfires earlier this year rebuild their lives. Only a handful of permits have been issued in L.A., and no meaningful change to environmental policies have been enacted, so it's only a matter of time before California burns again.

What this all boils down to, of course, is that Gavin Newsom is lying. California is a failed state, and he'd like to make the policies that led to its failure national ones.

