Scott Jennings Lives Rent-Free in Lawrence O’Donnell’s Head As MSNBC Host Erupts on Air

Scott Jennings is the best person on CNN. Armed with facts, always fearless, and never afraid to break the fourth wall, he's fun to watch.

He's also very, very good at what he does, and that's telling the truth and speaking common sense. For that, some on the Left really don't like Jennings, and it seems Lawrence O'Donnell won't be joining the fan club any time soon.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell appears to suffer an on-air psychotic break over the fact that @ScottJenningsKY is being paid to express his opinions on CNN:



"CNN eagerly pays a Trump supporter to lie every day and night for Donald Trump!"



Un. Freakin. Hinged. pic.twitter.com/dfeVu3ghvV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 28, 2025

"And now CNN eagerly pays a Trump supporter to lie on CNN every day and night for Donald Trump," O'Donnell said. "CNN did this during the first Trump presidential campaign and presidency. CNN regularly paid Trump supporters to lie about Trump on CNN."

"But then CNN got a new head. The head of CNN for the last three years, hired by the Trump-supporting owner and operator of CNN, is an Englishman who thinks paying Scott Jennings to lie about Donald Trump is money very well spent," O'Donnell added. "Scott Jennings, who used to be an aide to Senator Mitch McConnell, was not always a rabid, lying Trump supporter."

"When he first started appearing on television, he was capable of criticizing some of the more extreme Trump positions. But Scott Jennings figured out where the money is, and how he could get his own podcast, and decided to become the J.D. Vance of CNN," O'Donnell continued. "Here's how bad that television is that they make over there. The show that Scott Jennings frequents the most is on opposite this program. And that show, on a good night, gets half – half — of the audience of this show."

"This program usually has an audience triple the size of the terrible, terrible television that Scott Jennings is delivering on the absurdly degraded version of CNN presided over by the man who thinks lying for Donald Trump on TV is an honorable pursuit and should be paid for by CNN," O'Donnell concluded.

Hoo boy. There's a lot to unpack there, huh?

Of course, O'Donnell — and we'll get to some of his actual lies about Trump shortly — offers no evidence of what these "lies" Jennings supposedly tells are, and instead resorts to what O'Donnell thinks are insults by comparing Jennings to Vice President J.D. Vance.

Jennings doesn't need anyone to defend him, but here are just some of the lies Lawrence O'Donnell has said while MSNBC pays him to work for the network.

On August 22 of this year, O'Donnell used a clip of Jimmy Stewart in Union Station to prove that President Trump didn't need to send the National Guard to crime-ridden D.C.

Behold, as @Lawrence O’Donnell proves there is no crime in D.C. as he offers up for evidence…how no National Guard troops appear in the scene at Union Station in a Jimmy Stewart movie from 1939.



And with that, Donald Trump is therefore DEBUNKED, we assume… pic.twitter.com/ntDUbvudak — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) August 22, 2025

But his lies go back years. In 2017, he accused Vladimir Putin of gassing Syrians to help President Trump. He lied about California being the "most underrepresented state" in 2018, revealing he has no idea how our republican government works. The next year, O'Donnell claimed "Russian oligarchs" co-signed loans for President Trump, something MSNBC producers could not verify and something O'Donnell was forced to retract. He accused President Trump of killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in 2020 to stop John Bolton from testifying before Congress. That same year, O'Donnell claimed President Trump appointed Richard Grenell acting DNI at the behest of Putin.

In 2021, he lied about the L.A. Times interview with Caitlyn Jenner, who was running for governor of California. The next year, he called Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas "out of control" and a "politician." He claimed President Trump showed "extreme mental weakness" in 2023. During the election, he claimed the Electoral College was "voter suppression."

And on March 13, he had to take a vacation because he was "exhausted" from covering President Trump, who wasn't even two months into his second term.

We guess lying about the President does get tiresome after a decade.

It's clear O'Donnell feels threatened by Jennings, and that Jennings is right over the target because he's taking flak.

Meanwhile, Jennings ended O'Donnell as only he can:

No, Lawrence, I do not have time to save your show. https://t.co/IHitdjp57O — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 28, 2025

That, ladies and gentlemen, is a mic drop.

