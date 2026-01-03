President Trump Announces the Capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

UPDATE: Massive strikes ordered against Venezuela by Trump. President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured. A press conference will be held at 11 am today. It sounds like there were boots on the ground, but we cannot confirm that at this time.

Wow.

STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/nHDqtsqRFh — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 3, 2026

***Original Post***

We have reports of multiple explosions rocking Caracas, Venezuela, right now. It was initially unconfirmed, but a major US military operation is underway, which could be part of the Trump administration’s ongoing campaign against narco-terrorism vis-à-vis Operation Southern Spear. For weeks, narco-boats have been taken out through airstrikes. Yet, there are reports that this could be an anti-terror operation, with strikes being conducted to degrade Hezbollah and Iran's capabilities in the region. The two are the same, to be honest.

Yes, we're the only nation in the region that can pull this off, but you need that confirmation. Trump did tease that something was going to happen on land in Venezuela soon. Some land strikes already occurred, but this is a significant operation.

🚨#BREAKING: At this time multiple explosions have been reported across parts of Venezuela. With unconfirmed reports suggest the blasts may be linked to possible U.S. airstrikes targeting military infrastructure. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement, and details… pic.twitter.com/qzaIRIWKBE — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 3, 2026

"Several explosions are heard in Caracas, after which some fires are observed, including in La Carlota. Reports indicate some areas without electricity." https://t.co/6naQTfmtif — Steve Lookner (@lookner) January 3, 2026

NOW - Explosions detonating in Venezuela's capital of Caracas, reports. pic.twitter.com/qmz44sI2x7 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 3, 2026

At least six pillars of thick smoke can be seen rising from sites throughout the Venezuelan capital of Caracas. pic.twitter.com/M6DuR1UjzM — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 3, 2026

This massive military operation has understandably caused total chaos in the Venezuelan capital.

BREAKING:



The U.S. just launched a large number of airstrikes against Venezuela.



Important military targets are being hit in several locations across the country. pic.twitter.com/L2HUpRwlxZ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 3, 2026

🚨#BREAKING At this time A Major U.S. military operation against Venezuela is now underway. Numerous residents describe numerous low-flying aircraft overhead, with dozens of explosions heard across multiple areas. pic.twitter.com/yDxkOVnKXs — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 3, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Reports of U.S. Army CH-67G Chinook Special Operations helicopters seen flying over Caracas, Venezuela during suspected U.S. airstrikes



At least TWELVE explosions appear to have occurred throughout the capital city.



These Chinooks are believed to be from the Army’s… pic.twitter.com/K3qwNejK2q — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 3, 2026

JUST IN - The entire U.S. air force has disabled virtually all flight tracking transponders — FlightRadar24 pic.twitter.com/LG4qaXr1yp — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 3, 2026

Strikes reportedly target El Libertador Air Base, the Headquarters of the Venezuelan Air Force, in Maracay the capital of the State of Aragua in Central Venezuela. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 3, 2026

Airstrikes target Higuerote Airport in the State of Miranda, Northern Venezuela. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 3, 2026

This is a developing news story. We’ll keep you updated.

UPDATE: So, this wasn't an Operation Southern Spear mission. It was allegedly done to cripple Hezbollah and Iran's activities in the region. This is unconfirmed.

NOW - Fox News pundit says the unconfirmed U.S. invasion of Venezuela is for national security against Hezbollah and Iran, as well as Russia and China. pic.twitter.com/nYBsX0Nwti — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 3, 2026

UPDATE II: It's now confirmed that President Trump ordered these strikes. Reuters reports that troops are on the ground. We'll keep you updated on that, but massive airstrikes are happening for sure.

🚨BREAKING via @CBSNews: President Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela including military facilities, U.S. officials said, as the administration early Saturday ratcheted up its campaign against the regime of President Nicolás Maduro. via @JimLaPorta and me — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 3, 2026

🚨#BREAKING: Reuters reports that U.S. ground forces and United States Air Force assets are currently on the ground and active in and around Caracas, Venezuela. Multiple explosions have been reported and observed across the capital as operations continue. pic.twitter.com/96mTpvxmQX — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 3, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: U.S. troops ON THE GROUND in Venezuela along with U.S. Air Force assets overhead, per Reuters



Virtually ALL US Air Force planes on the globe have now turned off their transponders.



This isn’t over… pic.twitter.com/Ib1KraqLgX — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 3, 2026

UPDATE III: Venezuelan defense minister cannot be reached.

🇺🇸🇻🇪⚡️- Local Venezuelan media is reporting Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López is currently unreachable. pic.twitter.com/uM0wGohKSG — Rerum Novarum // Intel, Breaking News, and Alerts (@officialrnintel) January 3, 2026

While we wait for official confirmation of what is occurring in #Venezuela, this chart from @ianellisjones on U.S. military assets in the region is a useful reference. https://t.co/AWPpHQGTNK — Mick Ryan, AM (@WarintheFuture) January 3, 2026

BREAKING:



U.S. helicopters are POUNDING the Venezuelan military complex Fuerte Tiuna in Caracas pic.twitter.com/l9jblj2O5a — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 3, 2026

BREAKING:



Reports of U.S. airstrikes hitting the Venezuelan General Command of the Army, the Strategic Operational Command, and the Ministry of the People's Power for Defense. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 3, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: TOTAL MAYHEM in the streets of Caracas, Venezuela after President Trump orders strikes on Venezuelan military sites



This operation just started about an hour ago and the country is ALREADY on their knees.



Holy crap. pic.twitter.com/KYpMkKyxNP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 3, 2026

