President Trump Announces the Capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Matt Vespa | January 03, 2026 1:45 AM
AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos

UPDATE: Massive strikes ordered against Venezuela by Trump. President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured. A press conference will be held at 11 am today. It sounds like there were boots on the ground, but we cannot confirm that at this time.

Wow. 

                                                                        ***Original Post*** 

We have reports of multiple explosions rocking Caracas, Venezuela, right now. It was initially unconfirmed, but a major US military operation is underway, which could be part of the Trump administration’s ongoing campaign against narco-terrorism vis-à-vis Operation Southern Spear. For weeks, narco-boats have been taken out through airstrikes. Yet, there are reports that this could be an anti-terror operation, with strikes being conducted to degrade Hezbollah and Iran's capabilities in the region. The two are the same, to be honest. 

Yes, we're the only nation in the region that can pull this off, but you need that confirmation. Trump did tease that something was going to happen on land in Venezuela soon. Some land strikes already occurred, but this is a significant operation.

Related:

MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VENEZUELA

This massive military operation has understandably caused total chaos in the Venezuelan capital.

This is a developing news story. We’ll keep you updated. 

UPDATE: So, this wasn't an Operation Southern Spear mission. It was allegedly done to cripple Hezbollah and Iran's activities in the region. This is unconfirmed. 

UPDATE II: It's now confirmed that President Trump ordered these strikes. Reuters reports that troops are on the ground. We'll keep you updated on that, but massive airstrikes are happening for sure.

UPDATE III: Venezuelan defense minister cannot be reached.

