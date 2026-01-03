If the Media Is Saying This About the YouTuber Who Exposed Somali Fraud in MN, Then He Nailed It

We knew this reaction was coming from the liberal media. This kid forced them to cover a story that was guaranteed to make Democrats look bad, produce evidence that could lead to a slew of indictments or deportations of Somalians, and reinforce the Trump narrative on immigration. It was another massive story uncovered and spread by someone whom the mainstream press looks down on, because he’s not part of the dying establishment press. Nick Shirley exposed Somali daycare fraud in Minneapolis, which isn’t a new story, but the media’s credibility and power are waning, and this spread like wildfire.

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable



We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: FOUR Somali-run child care centers from @nickshirleyy’s VIRAL fraud exposé are now OFFICIALLY UNDER INVESTIGATION by federal agents!



The feds (FBI, DHS, HHS) are ALL OVER this after Shirley’s bombshell video exposed ghost kids, empty “daycares,” and MILLIONS in… pic.twitter.com/4gTqyaM2ts — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 3, 2026

It led to a federal response, with FBI agents now being deployed to the state, Health and Human Services cutting off child care payments, and a slew of indictments, which the Justice Department says is only the beginning. Shirley walked up to these daycare centers, which were earning millions in government funds because of their healthy enrollment numbers, but there were no kids. It’s a bunch of Somalis watching television in empty rooms.

MS Now went crazy on him, with the latest debunking pivot being that Shirley visited these sites off-hours. The sun was still out, please, guys. Also, another place was burgled, and the robbers took all their records. It’s simply laughable, but if that’s their reaction, you’re doing something right. This institution is comically wrong about everything, partly because it doesn’t want to cover these stories, and partly because the staff lacks the bandwidth. CNN said, a center they called told them they were legitimate, so that’s their rebuttal to Shirley’s work. Yes, and I’m sure if you ask a serial killer if he did it, he’d say he was innocent, too.

MSNBC on @nickshirleyy: "A content creator who has posted inaccurate & anti-immigrant videos in the past." pic.twitter.com/flhxpGpu7i — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 2, 2026

CNN opens the segment by introducing Nick Shirley as someone who has posted anti-muslim and anti-immigrant content in the past and calls him a MAGA influencer. They also imply that Nick Shirley falsified his claims by going to the daycares during off-business hours. pic.twitter.com/w95M04X6OQ — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 31, 2025

🚨 WOW! CNN got ANNIHILATED by Nick Shirley



“They’ve already done 80 indictments, cases have gone on for years!”



NICK: “Then why did I show up one day in Minnesota, all these daycares, no children, millions of dollars, we uncovered nearly $110M in fraud in ONE DAY?” 🔥



CNN:… pic.twitter.com/k35l2bCGBS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 31, 2025

The entire thing is one big money laundering scheme to elect Democrats and enrich leftist NGOs https://t.co/44hS5ze6J7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2026

Lets not look into the actual fraud, let’s attack the kid who uncovered it. So predictable. https://t.co/vH5EQQHGP6 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 1, 2026

“Nick Shirley is a foreign funded terrorist”



“Again, if he is in your presence, he is there to get people to KILL you. And on behalf of America's worst enemies.” pic.twitter.com/cgPEmF9saL — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) January 3, 2026

Laura Izaguirre has a plan for Nick Shirley’s demise. pic.twitter.com/oKEsK1gb4E — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) January 1, 2026

This is like reporting someone broke the case, but he's a bad, bad person, because he got a parking ticket 10 years ago.

Keep up the great work, Nick.

You once again showed how useless the mainstream press is.

