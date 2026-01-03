Confirmed: We Conducted a HUGE Military Operation Against Venezuela...and Captured Maduro
Kathy Hochul Did Not Just Give That Order to New York City
President Trump Announces the Capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
CBS Unveils a ‘New’ Evening News After Losing America’s Trust
Seattle's New Mayor Joins the Left's Push to Classify Somali Fraud Investigations As...
How to Destroy a Country
Unabashedly Enthusiastic About America
Netflix-Warner Bros. Deal Is Free Market David Slaying Hollywood’s Outdated, Greedy Goliat...
Socialism in the City
Neither Shah Nor Supreme Leader: Can Iran's Theocracy Survive a Nation in Revolt?
Iran’s Fourth Uprising in Seven Years Shows a Resistance That Won’t Be Silenced
Winning the AI Race Requires Actually Competing
Federal Judge Orders Prison Sentences in Celebrity Romance Scam
Walz Unveils Paid Leave Program Amid Fallout From Massive Minnesota Fraud Scandals
Tipsheet

If the Media Is Saying This About the YouTuber Who Exposed Somali Fraud in MN, Then He Nailed It

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 03, 2026 6:50 AM
Nick Shirley/Twitter

We knew this reaction was coming from the liberal media. This kid forced them to cover a story that was guaranteed to make Democrats look bad, produce evidence that could lead to a slew of indictments or deportations of Somalians, and reinforce the Trump narrative on immigration. It was another massive story uncovered and spread by someone whom the mainstream press looks down on, because he’s not part of the dying establishment press. Nick Shirley exposed Somali daycare fraud in Minneapolis, which isn’t a new story, but the media’s credibility and power are waning, and this spread like wildfire. 

Advertisement

It led to a federal response, with FBI agents now being deployed to the state, Health and Human Services cutting off child care payments, and a slew of indictments, which the Justice Department says is only the beginning. Shirley walked up to these daycare centers, which were earning millions in government funds because of their healthy enrollment numbers, but there were no kids. It’s a bunch of Somalis watching television in empty rooms. 

MS Now went crazy on him, with the latest debunking pivot being that Shirley visited these sites off-hours. The sun was still out, please, guys. Also, another place was burgled, and the robbers took all their records. It’s simply laughable, but if that’s their reaction, you’re doing something right. This institution is comically wrong about everything, partly because it doesn’t want to cover these stories, and partly because the staff lacks the bandwidth. CNN said, a center they called told them they were legitimate, so that’s their rebuttal to Shirley’s work. Yes, and I’m sure if you ask a serial killer if he did it, he’d say he was innocent, too. 

Recommended

President Trump Announces the Capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS MINNESOTA
Advertisement

This is like reporting someone broke the case, but he's a bad, bad person, because he got a parking ticket 10 years ago.

Keep up the great work, Nick. 

You once again showed how useless the mainstream press is. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Trump Announces the Capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Matt Vespa
Confirmed: We Conducted a HUGE Military Operation Against Venezuela...and Captured Maduro Matt Vespa
Kathy Hochul Did Not Just Give That Order to New York City Matt Vespa
Democrat Prosecutor Receives Massive Blowback After Statement on Reports of Somali Fraud Amy Curtis
How to Destroy a Country Mark Lewis
Walz Unveils Paid Leave Program Amid Fallout From Massive Minnesota Fraud Scandals Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

President Trump Announces the Capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Matt Vespa
Advertisement