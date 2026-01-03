Kathy Hochul Did Not Just Give That Order to New York City

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is a disaster. She’s only in her position because the Empire State is a D-plus-500 state. The woman dragged her feet on codifying ‘not tax on tips,’ drew a backlash, saw the populist revolt brewing, and later caved. The lack of action would deliver a sledgehammer to working families in the state. Service workers, especially, were incensed over Hochul’s dithering on this economic proposal passed through President Trump’s big, beautiful bill.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the woman ordered the One World Trade Center, aka the Freedom Tower, in New York City to change its lighting to green to commemorate Muslim American Heritage Month. Is this lady totally lacking in self-awareness? Radical Muslims destroyed the Twin Towers. It was the deadliest terror attack in history and on American soil. Almost 3,000 of our citizens were murdered, and we’re going to light up the building green—just unreal (via NY Post):

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul sparked outrage Friday after ordering that 16 state landmarks – including Manhattan’s One World Trade Center – be illuminated in green to celebrate “the heritage and culture of Muslim Americans.” Hochul’s decision to light up the skyscraper erected on the site where the Twin Towers were knocked down by terrorists during the 9/11 attacks was decried as “tone deaf” and “disgusting” by several social media users. “The twin towers were unable to be lit green tonight,” Queens Republican Councilwoman Vickie Paladino wrote on X. “It’s disgusting that the Freedom Tower – which stands at the World Trade Center site – is lit in green to celebrate Islam,” fumed Angela Morabito, a spokeswoman for the Defense of Freedom Institute, in a post on X. “What ‘contributions of Muslim communities’ are you honoring here, Governor?” she continued. “The time the worst among them killed thousands of innocent Americans?” […] Political activist Drew Pavlou remarked, “Lighting up the new World Trade Center in the colours of Islam is a bit much, don’t you think.” “Of all the tone deaf things, this is the deafest,” another person argued.

Lady, what the hell are you doing?

