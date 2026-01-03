Confirmed: We Conducted a HUGE Military Operation Against Venezuela...and Captured Maduro

President Trump's post on Truth Social made it official: We conducted massive airstrikes on Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. There were troops on the ground, as members of Delta Force snatched the Latin American leader.

STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/nHDqtsqRFh — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 3, 2026

#BREAKING via @JenniferJJacobs - Nicolas Maduro was captured by Delta Force, the U.S. military's top special mission unit, according to U.S. officials. Army Delta Force was also responsible for the mission that killed al-Baghdadi in 2019. — Jim LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) January 3, 2026

The massive air campaign in and around the Venezuelan capital of Caracas began early this morning, which targeted military installations and top Venezuelan military leaders. Of course, you already know about Maduro. The president greenlit the strikes a while ago, but opted to conduct strikes on Islamic terrorists in Nigeria who were committing what arguably is a genocide against the Christian population (via CBS News):

🚨BREAKING via @CBSNews: President Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela including military facilities, U.S. officials said, as the administration early Saturday ratcheted up its campaign against the regime of President Nicolás Maduro. via @JimLaPorta and me — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 3, 2026

U.S. military strikes against Venezuela are underway, U.S. officials confirm to Fox News — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 3, 2026

President Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela, including military facilities, U.S. officials told CBS News, as the administration early Saturday ratcheted up its campaign against the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The strikes follow months of U.S. military buildup in the region, with the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and numerous other warships positioned in the Caribbean. In recent weeks the U.S. has seized two oil tankers off Venezuela, launched deadly strikes on more than 30 boats the administration says were carrying drugs, and struck what President Trump called "the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs." The Trump administration has accused Maduro of drug trafficking and working with gangs designated as terrorist organizations, which Maduro denies. On Christmas Eve, Mr. Trump declined to say what his goal was, but cautioned that if Maduro "plays tough, it'll be the last time he'll ever be able to play tough." Maduro said this week he is open to talks with the U.S. on drug trafficking, oil and migration issues "wherever they want to whenever they want." […] President Trump gave the U.S. military the green light to conduct land strikes in Venezuela days before the actual operation occurred, according to two U.S. officials who spoke to CBS News under condition of anonymity to discuss national security matters. Military officials discussed conducting the mission on Christmas Day, but U.S. airstrikes in Nigeria against ISIS targets took precedence, the sources said. The days following Christmas opened more potential strike windows to U.S. military officials but the operation was held due to weather conditions. The officials said the U.S. military wanted weather conditions that were advantageous to mission success.

As of now, there’s chaos in Caracas. We’ll be monitoring the situation.

Scoop: Trump gave the U.S. military the green light to conduct land strikes in Venezuela days ago, U.S. officials told @CBSNews. U.S. was ready on Christmas day but airstrikes in Nigeria against ISIS targets took precedence, sources said. The days following Christmas opened more… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 3, 2026

The Senate Armed Services Committee was not notified ahead of any potential military action taken tonight in Venezuela, a source familiar says. — Haley Britzky (@halbritz) January 3, 2026

