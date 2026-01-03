If the Media Is Saying This About the YouTuber Who Exposed Somali Fraud...
Kathy Hochul Did Not Just Give That Order to New York City
President Trump Announces the Capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
CBS Unveils a ‘New’ Evening News After Losing America’s Trust
Seattle's New Mayor Joins the Left's Push to Classify Somali Fraud Investigations As...
How to Destroy a Country
Unabashedly Enthusiastic About America
Netflix-Warner Bros. Deal Is Free Market David Slaying Hollywood’s Outdated, Greedy Goliat...
Socialism in the City
Neither Shah Nor Supreme Leader: Can Iran's Theocracy Survive a Nation in Revolt?
Iran’s Fourth Uprising in Seven Years Shows a Resistance That Won’t Be Silenced
Winning the AI Race Requires Actually Competing
Federal Judge Orders Prison Sentences in Celebrity Romance Scam
Walz Unveils Paid Leave Program Amid Fallout From Massive Minnesota Fraud Scandals
Tipsheet

Confirmed: We Conducted a HUGE Military Operation Against Venezuela...and Captured Maduro

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 03, 2026 6:55 AM
Capt. Brian Harris, U.S. Army via AP

President Trump's post on Truth Social made it official: We conducted massive airstrikes on Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. There were troops on the ground, as members of Delta Force snatched the Latin American leader.

Advertisement

The massive air campaign in and around the Venezuelan capital of Caracas began early this morning, which targeted military installations and top Venezuelan military leaders. Of course, you already know about Maduro. The president greenlit the strikes a while ago, but opted to conduct strikes on Islamic terrorists in Nigeria who were committing what arguably is a genocide against the Christian population (via CBS News): 

President Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela, including military facilities, U.S. officials told CBS News, as the administration early Saturday ratcheted up its campaign against the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The strikes follow months of U.S. military buildup in the region, with the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and numerous other warships positioned in the Caribbean. 

In recent weeks the U.S. has seized two oil tankers off Venezuela, launched deadly strikes on more than 30 boats the administration says were carrying drugs, and struck what President Trump called "the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs."

The Trump administration has accused Maduro of drug trafficking and working with gangs designated as terrorist organizations, which Maduro denies. On Christmas Eve, Mr. Trump declined to say what his goal was, but cautioned that if Maduro "plays tough, it'll be the last time he'll ever be able to play tough."

Maduro said this week he is open to talks with the U.S. on drug trafficking, oil and migration issues "wherever they want to whenever they want." 

[…] 

President Trump gave the U.S. military the green light to conduct land strikes in Venezuela days before the actual operation occurred, according to two U.S. officials who spoke to CBS News under condition of anonymity to discuss national security matters. 

Military officials discussed conducting the mission on Christmas Day, but U.S. airstrikes in Nigeria against ISIS targets took precedence, the sources said. 

The days following Christmas opened more potential strike windows to U.S. military officials but the operation was held due to weather conditions. The officials said the U.S. military wanted weather conditions that were advantageous to mission success. 

Recommended

President Trump Announces the Capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM VENEZUELA

As of now, there’s chaos in Caracas. We’ll be monitoring the situation. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Trump Announces the Capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Matt Vespa
Kathy Hochul Did Not Just Give That Order to New York City Matt Vespa
If the Media Is Saying This About the YouTuber Who Exposed Somali Fraud in MN, Then He Nailed It Matt Vespa
Democrat Prosecutor Receives Massive Blowback After Statement on Reports of Somali Fraud Amy Curtis
Walz Unveils Paid Leave Program Amid Fallout From Massive Minnesota Fraud Scandals Scott McClallen
Federal Judge Orders Prison Sentences in Celebrity Romance Scam Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

President Trump Announces the Capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Matt Vespa
Advertisement