A Judge Is Blocking Trump From Stopping Payments to Daycare Fraudsters

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s decision to freeze $10 billion in childcare funding to blue states suspected of widespread fraud.

Judge Arun Subramanian, a federal judge appointed by President Joe Biden at the recommendation of Sen. Chuck Schumer in 2022, granted 14 days of relief to bar the Trump administration from freezing federal funds to California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York.

The Trump administration made the decision to freeze the funds after concerns grew that vast amounts of fraud were taking place in Democrat-run states. The announcement was made just days after the multi-billion-dollar Somali-led fraud was discovered across Minnesota.

Subramanian’s ruling was not based on the legality of the decision, but was meant to “protect the status quo” until legal arguments could be made in court.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

