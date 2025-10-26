Chelsea Clinton Lectures Trump on the 'People’s House' and Trips Over Her Own Parents Instead

The Left's latest narrative about President Trump's White House renovations shows how desperate they are for anything — anything — to distract from their disastrous policies and their culpability in the ongoing Schumer Shutdown.

In an attempt to appeal to the voting public, they keep telling us the White House is 'The People's House' and we should somehow be offended that President Trump is using private funds to build a ballroom that future administrations will use.

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton is the latest to jump on that bandwagon.

The White House became my home when I was twelve years old. I always understood that it wasn’t my ‘house’; it was The People’s House. https://t.co/4nwSllGaRj — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) October 23, 2025

She writes:

President Donald Trump has the right – and clearly has raised the private funds – to pave over the Rose Garden (and denude it of roses) as well as turn the East Wing into a ballroom. Still, with less than a year until we celebrate our country’s 250th anniversary, it is unsettling that such substantial alterations to the 225-year-old People’s House are being undertaken without a historic-preservation review and seemingly without the involvement of any historians, and I would love to be proven wrong here. ... A disregard for history is a defining trait of President Trump’s second administration. Reports indicate he has directed the Smithsonian Institution and the National Park Service to censor exhibits and erase mentions of slavery and the treatment of Native Americans. Federal websites have deleted references to women’s rights and LGBTQ+ history. In one especially embarrassing episode, Trump's Department of War, formally known as the Department of Defense, even scrubbed its site of all mentions of the Enola Gay ‒ the plane that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima ‒ because an automated effort to remove the word “gay” caught it in the process.

Perhaps it's gauche to remind Chelsea what her parents did both during and after their time in "The People's House." Her parents were forced to return tens of thousands of dollars in "household goods" they took from the White House when they left office in 2001.

Clinton staffers did more than $10,000 in damage to the White House on their way out the door, including the petty move of removing the "W" from keyboards in an effort to spite incoming president George W. Bush.

Then, of course, there are Bill Clinton's ... extracurricular ... activities in the Oval Office.

Meanwhile, the public has known about the renovations since the summer, and no one bothered to object before now. How convenient, given the fact that the Democrats are desperate for anything to deflect from the Schumer Shutdown.

It'd be amusing to watch this narrative ripple across the Left side of social media if House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries hadn't also threatened criminal investigations into the ballroom donors.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

