Is That a Threat? Hakeem Jeffries Issues 'Warning' to Anyone Behind Trump's White House Ballroom

Democrats have made lawfare an integral part of their party platform. After President Trump left office in 2021, Democrats spent years waging legal war against him.

New York AG Letitia James vowed to make a name for herself by prosecuting President Trump, vowing to "get" the former President and going so far as to try and seize his properties. Frank Luntz warned her that such a move would make Trump more popular with voters. Luntz was right, and now James is facing charges of mortgage fraud.

The Left is calling that prosecution a "weaponization" of our justice system. That's adorable for a variety of reasons, of course. Enforcing the law is not a "weaponization" of anything, and Democrats spent years telling us "no one is above the law."

What they meant by that, of course, is that Republicans aren't above the law. Democrats, on the other hand, are.

Rather than learning from this — after all, many people warned them that weaponizing the government against Republicans would backfire — Democrats are doubling down.

Case in point: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries just vowed to investigate the people who made private donations to President Trump's White House ballroom project.

Hakeem Jeffries issues a “warning” to funders of the White House ballroom:



“These people are going to be held accountable, no matter how long it takes."



They continue to threaten revenge on one hand, while hyperventilating about Trump's "revenge tour" on the other.

Jeffries said, without evidence, that the donors were probably using the donations to curry favor with the Trump administration.

"More likely, this is part of what Donald Trump has been doing since day one of his presidency: running the largest pay-to-play scheme in the history of the country. And probably soliciting donations from people who've got business before the United States government," Jeffries said.

"And all of this is going to have to be investigated. It will. All of this will have to be uncovered. It will. And these people are going to be held accountable, no matter how long it takes," Jeffries continued. "And that's a warning to all of these people participating in this scheming to manipulate taxpayer dollars and, of course, to destroy the people's house. The White House belongs to the American people. It doesn't belong to Donald Trump."

Right. And 75 million Americans voted for Donald Trump to be president. It's their house, too. Hakeem Jeffries went on MSNBC and threatened people who are making lawful donations to improve the White House.

And this is all hysterical political grandstanding. Previous presidents have made alterations to the White House. President Trump's plan for a ballroom was announced over the summer, and the part of the White House being "destroyed" is an overhang on the East Wing -- not the residence and not the West Wing. That ballroom will remain for future administrations to use. President Trump is not taking it with him when he leaves.

But this is the best the Democrats can do. They can't run on policy. They can't run on issues. They can only attack and threaten.

