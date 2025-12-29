Left-Wing Activists Target Florida Military Bases to Undermine Trump’s Authority

The Democratic Party, unable to beat President Trump at the ballot box, has decided its next best choice is to attempt to force a military coup by claiming the President is issuing "illegal orders" to our troops.

Despite banging this drum for weeks, Democrats cannot name a single "illegal order" given by the President. Because he hasn't issued illegal orders — orders the Democrats (and their activist judges) don't like aren't illegal. The goal is not to name illegal orders, after all, but to push people in the military to snap and revolt against the Trump administration.

Now, a Left-wing activist group has erected billboards near Florida military bases warning the troops once again about following those "illegal orders."

U.S. military bases in Florida targeted by controversial billboards urging troops to question Trump orders — FLVoice pic.twitter.com/WmK0ciuvMz — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) December 27, 2025

A pair of left-leaning nonprofit organizations has launched a billboard campaign near military bases in Florida aimed at advising U.S. service members on what the groups call “manifestly unlawful orders.” The campaign, funded by Defiance.org and WhistleblowerAid.org, has placed signs near MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa and military installations near Doral, Fla. One billboard reads: “Obey Only Lawful Orders.” Organizers say the effort, part of a $50,000 initiative, is designed to educate troops on their legal rights and connect them to independent legal support. Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff and co-founder of Defiance.org, said the campaign is meant to serve as a “constitutional alarm bell” for service members who may be asked to follow illegal orders. The campaign comes after U.S. airstrikes on suspected drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and Latin America, actions that some Democratic lawmakers have criticized as illegal under international law. The White House maintains the strikes were lawful. Beyond billboards, the nonprofits are saturating the surrounding communities with mobile ads, gas-pump screens, fitness club postings, and other local media. Scott Goodstein, former social media strategist for former President Barack Obama, said the goal is to “surround” military communities with information to ensure maximum exposure.

As always, Leftists want other people — in this case, the men and women of our military — to risk going to prison for a long time to help the Left's agenda. These activists won't face a court-martial if they disobey orders, and they don't care what happens to members of the military who do.

As one social media user pointed out, it probably wasn't a wise choice to do this in Florida because Ron DeSantis has zero tolerance for it.

so glad they did this in FL, @GovRonDeSantis may have something to say about it — ZeroCool (@_Z3R0COOL) December 27, 2025

"This is an advertising campaign from a non-profit founded by a couple of anti-Trump s**tlibs, Miles Taylor (former Republican and DHS Chief of Staff) and Xander Schultz (no idea)," wrote another. "Likely nonsense, but it's still bad to see activists openly encouraging soldiers to mutiny."

This is an advertising campaign from a non-profit founded by a couple of anti-Trump s**tlibs, Miles Taylor (former Republican and DHS Chief of Staff) and Xander Schultz (no idea).



Likely nonsense, but it's still bad to see activists openly encouraging solders to mutiny. (1/2) https://t.co/axTlyc2MyV — Laocoön's Journal (@LaocoonsJournal) December 27, 2025

"This is provocative, even seditious. At best it's making a mockery of the authority of the president and the federal government, and it shouldn't be tolerated, even if it's just a fundraising campaign.A serious country wouldn't allow this," he continued.

This is provocative, even seditious. At best it's making a mockery of the authority of the president and the federal government, and it shouldn't be tolerated, even if it's just a fundraising campaign.



A serious country wouldn't allow this. (2/2) — Laocoön's Journal (@LaocoonsJournal) December 27, 2025

"The military is one of the most trusted institutions by public perception. This will erode that and we will no longer trust anything or anyone," added another. The military is one of the most trusted institutions by public perception. This will erode that and we will no longer trust anything or anyone. https://t.co/UIqusMI5mz — Captain James Williams (@CapJWilliams) December 27, 2025

Democrats love to erode trust in our institutions. They've done it with schools, the media, and healthcare. Why not the military, too?

The Democratic Party's "illegal orders" rhetoric likely contributed to the shooting of two National Guardsmen in D.C. the day before Thanksgiving. One of those soldiers, 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, later died of her wounds.

