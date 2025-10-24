VIP
Democrats Are Really Going with 'Graham Platner Was Too Stupid to Know What...
Chris Cuomo on the Dems' Latest Line for the Schumer Shutdown: They're Lying
Oh, Maine Dem Senate Candidate Also Trained With an Antifa-like Rifle Group?
Dem Who Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Schumer Shutdown Now...
Yes, a Hunting Stand Was Found With a Clear Sight Line to Trump's...
Texas Dem Suggests She’ll Slash Republicans in the Throat If They Try to...
Another Deadly Crash Tied to Gavin Newsom’s DMV: Illegal Immigrant Trucker Kills Three...
Inflation Smashes Economists Expectations in September As Prices Hold Steady and Wages Ros...
Schumer Shutdown: Democrats Block Pay to Use Pain As Political Leverage While Donor...
Following Day Long Demonstration, Coast Guard Security Opened Fire on U-Haul Driver Outsid...
NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Zohran Mamdani Linked Again to Anti-LGBTQ Figures — This Time...
Nobody Asked for This: The IRS’s Plan to Take Over Tax Filing
With China and Trade, America Is Winning Again
'Gates of Hell?' More Like a House of Cards: Iran’s Bluster Does Not...
Tipsheet

'Sophia Strong': 12-Year-Old Annunciation Shooting Survivor Finally Returns Home After Miracle Recovery

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 24, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Sophia Forchas, the student who was shot while attending a back-to-school Mass at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, MN, has been released from the hospital.

Advertisement

Forchas, 12, was one of the dozens of people hurt when Robert "Robin" Westman opened fire at the church. Two students, Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyoski, 10, were killed in the shooting.

Westman, who identified as trans, wrote about his choice to target a school, along with a slew of other disturbed notes, including antisemitic messages and thoughts on torturing animals.

Forchas was critically wounded after a bullet struck her in the head. Doctors warned her parents she was on death's door when she arrived at the hospital. Thankfully, her condition was upgraded from critical to serious back in September as she showed signs of improvement. Surgeons had to remove the left part of Forchas's skull to allow her brain room to swell, and she underwent multiple procedures.

She spent nearly two months in the hospital, including time in a separate rehab facility, and has finally been discharged home.

Recommended

Fat Loser Generals Can Get Bent Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Here's more from CNN:

A 12-year-old girl who doctors said was on the brink of death after being shot in the head this summer while praying with classmates of Annunciation Catholic School was greeted by dozens of cheering residents Thursday as a white limousine led by a police motorcade carried her through Minneapolis.

After 57 days in the hospital that included rehabilitation and the left half of her skull being removed to treat the swelling in her brain, Sophia Forchas was escorted through the streets of the city, a video posted by Mayor Jacob Frey on social media Thursday showed.

The August 27 shooting she survived at the Church of Annunciation during the first week of classes left two children dead and 20 others injured. Students dove for cover under pews as the shooter opened fire through stained glass windows and worshippers were blocked from escaping through some of the doors, which had been barricaded by two-by-fours.

On her way home, Forchas returned to Hennepin Healthcare, the hospital that cared for her. In a post on Facebook, Hennepin Healthcare wrote, "Today, Sophia stopped by to visit us on her way HOME after a month of rehab at Gillette Children's. She was escorted by Minneapolis Police Department and our colleagues at Hennepin EMS. She has inspired so many of us, and this day is truly a reason to celebrate #SophiaStrong!"

She also stopped by her school to greet her friends, and Annunciation shared a video of the reunion on social media, writing "Welcome home, Sophia! We’re so grateful you’re here!"

Forchas was the last survivor to be released from the hospital. According to Fox 9 in Minneapolis, her release came just in time to celebrate her 13th birthday.

Many are describing her survival and recovery as nothing short of miraculous.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CATHOLIC CHURCH GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fat Loser Generals Can Get Bent Kurt Schlichter
Chris Cuomo on the Dems' Latest Line for the Schumer Shutdown: They're Lying Matt Vespa
Who Are the Real Kings? Victor Davis Hanson
Following Day Long Demonstration, Coast Guard Security Opened Fire on U-Haul Driver Outside Alameda Base Amy Curtis
Inflation Smashes Economists Expectations in September As Prices Hold Steady and Wages Rose Amy Curtis
Chuck Schumer Is About to Be Taken Behind the Barn Over This Tweet Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Fat Loser Generals Can Get Bent Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement