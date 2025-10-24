'Sophia Strong': 12-Year-Old Annunciation Shooting Survivor Finally Returns Home After Miracle Recovery

Sophia Forchas, the student who was shot while attending a back-to-school Mass at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, MN, has been released from the hospital.

Advertisement

Forchas, 12, was one of the dozens of people hurt when Robert "Robin" Westman opened fire at the church. Two students, Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyoski, 10, were killed in the shooting.

Westman, who identified as trans, wrote about his choice to target a school, along with a slew of other disturbed notes, including antisemitic messages and thoughts on torturing animals.

Forchas was critically wounded after a bullet struck her in the head. Doctors warned her parents she was on death's door when she arrived at the hospital. Thankfully, her condition was upgraded from critical to serious back in September as she showed signs of improvement. Surgeons had to remove the left part of Forchas's skull to allow her brain room to swell, and she underwent multiple procedures.

She spent nearly two months in the hospital, including time in a separate rehab facility, and has finally been discharged home.

BREAKING: 12-year-old Sophia Forchas who was shot by a trans t*rrorist at school has been released from the hospital after making a miraculous recovery.



Prayers work.



Praise God! 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/lyEnQmZNpr https://t.co/fYkOEKthg1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 23, 2025

Here's more from CNN:

A 12-year-old girl who doctors said was on the brink of death after being shot in the head this summer while praying with classmates of Annunciation Catholic School was greeted by dozens of cheering residents Thursday as a white limousine led by a police motorcade carried her through Minneapolis. After 57 days in the hospital that included rehabilitation and the left half of her skull being removed to treat the swelling in her brain, Sophia Forchas was escorted through the streets of the city, a video posted by Mayor Jacob Frey on social media Thursday showed. The August 27 shooting she survived at the Church of Annunciation during the first week of classes left two children dead and 20 others injured. Students dove for cover under pews as the shooter opened fire through stained glass windows and worshippers were blocked from escaping through some of the doors, which had been barricaded by two-by-fours.

Mayor Jacob Frey posted about Forchas's homecoming on X, writing, "Minneapolis loves you." Welcome home, Sophia. Minneapolis loves you. pic.twitter.com/WSokK68FE9 — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) October 23, 2025 On her way home, Forchas returned to Hennepin Healthcare, the hospital that cared for her. In a post on Facebook, Hennepin Healthcare wrote, "Today, Sophia stopped by to visit us on her way HOME after a month of rehab at Gillette Children's. She was escorted by Minneapolis Police Department and our colleagues at Hennepin EMS. She has inspired so many of us, and this day is truly a reason to celebrate #SophiaStrong!" She also stopped by her school to greet her friends, and Annunciation shared a video of the reunion on social media, writing "Welcome home, Sophia! We’re so grateful you’re here!" Forchas was the last survivor to be released from the hospital. According to Fox 9 in Minneapolis, her release came just in time to celebrate her 13th birthday. Many are describing her survival and recovery as nothing short of miraculous.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.