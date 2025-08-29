As Byron Donalds Clinches Endorsements, Casey DeSantis Must Consider Whether a GOP Civil...
Yes, President Trump Has the Authority to Fire Lisa Cook
VIP
Gates of Hell
The Democrats Display Their Flaws in Minneapolis
Governance by Threat, Not Constitutional Order
The Lessons of Afghanistan and the Legacy of Task Force Pineapple
Despite Cracker Barrel’s Rebranding Misstep, There’s Good News in Corporate America
A Health Care Tax Hike Poses the Greatest Midterm Threat to the GOP
Evil on the Prowl
Defend Seniors’ Desire to Age in Their Homes by Reversing Burdensome Federal Rules
Nobody Celebrates Pride Like Minneapolis
Google’s $1.375B Slap: Why Conservatives Must Continue the Fight Against Big Tech’s Survei...
Department of Education Finds That Denver Public Schools' Bathroom Policy Violated Title 9
Federal Lawsuit: California's Surf Permit Rules Violate Free Speech
Tipsheet

The Two Students Killed in the MN Catholic School Shooting Have Been Identified

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 29, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Robert “Robin” Westman, a disturbed transgender, opened fire at Annunciation Catholic School on Augst 27, as mass was being held to kick off the start of the new school year. Westman attended the school, with the family having close ties with Annunciation. Mary Westman worked there until she retired in 2021.

Advertisement

Westman shot through the stained glass, killing two children. They’ve been identified as Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyoski, 10.

Recommended

Europe in the Balance? Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

Mary Westman isn’t cooperating with the investigation and has hired a defense attorney.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CATHOLIC CHURCH CRIME MASS SHOOTING MINNESOTA TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Europe in the Balance? Victor Davis Hanson
Yes, President Trump Has the Authority to Fire Lisa Cook Josh Hammer
The 'John Bolton Raid Was Politically Motivated' Narrative Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Minneapolis Mayor Doubles Down on This Horrific Talking Point About the Annunciation School Shooting Matt Vespa
Trump’s Pressure Cooker Is Making Bad Mayors Blink Kevin McCullough
State Agency Rips Little Girl From Her Mother Over a False Drug Test Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Europe in the Balance? Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement