The Two Students Killed in the MN Catholic School Shooting Have Been Identified

Robert “Robin” Westman, a disturbed transgender, opened fire at Annunciation Catholic School on Augst 27, as mass was being held to kick off the start of the new school year. Westman attended the school, with the family having close ties with Annunciation. Mary Westman worked there until she retired in 2021.

Older children at Annunciation Catholic Church were spotted helping and guiding the younger children out of the church yesterday following the horrific shooting.



The footage was reportedly captured by a parent who shared it with NBC.



"A parent filmed students and churchgoers… pic.twitter.com/pdFPDLbQAs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 28, 2025

Westman shot through the stained glass, killing two children. They’ve been identified as Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyoski, 10.

R.I.P. — Fletcher Merkel, 8, was murdered by a deranged lunatic as he prayed at a Minneapolis Catholic school.



✝️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/7P057mE0ac — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 28, 2025

R.I.P. — Harper Moyski, 10, ID'ed as Christian girl killed while praying in a Minneapolis Catholic school



✝️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/2dKHDiBMcz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 29, 2025

WATCH: Father of 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel, killed in Minneapolis school shooting, gives statement. 💔🙏



"Please remember Fletcher for person he was, not act that ended his life."



"Give your kids an extra hug & kiss today. We love you, Fletcher. You'll always be with us." pic.twitter.com/R4GKQhNbCD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 28, 2025

Mary Westman isn’t cooperating with the investigation and has hired a defense attorney.

