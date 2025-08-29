Minneapolis Shooter: I'm Tired of Being Trans...I Wish I Never Brainwashed Myself

Robert “Robin” Westman committed suicide before police could make an arrest. Westman opened fire through the stained glass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. A mass was being held to kick off the start of the new school year. Two children were killed, with another 17 wounded. A video showing a manifesto was posted on YouTube before the attack. The New York Post’s Diana Nerozzi translated it, as some passages were written in Cyrillic. Westman appears to have been going through a mental breakdown, citing the exhaustion with being transgender.

🚨WOW — MN cchool shooter "Robin", formerly Robert, confessed he was "TIRED OF BEING TRANS"



"I wish I never brain-washed myself."



Unbelievable. Will the Left acknowledge this? pic.twitter.com/73bk3PlIFa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 28, 2025

“I wish I never brain-washed [sic] myself”(via NY Post):

Transgender mass shooter Robin Westman confessed that he “was tired of being trans” and wished he “never brain-washed” himself in a manifesto posted online before he slaughtered two children and wounded 18 more at a Minneapolis church. In a twisted handwritten journal he shared on YouTube before the massacre — much of which is encrypted in a homespun code of Russian Cyrillic script and English words — Westman groaned about his long hair and his decision to transition. “I only keep [the long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans. I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself,” he wrote, according to a translation by The Post. […] Westman, 23, later wrote that he regretted being trans and just wished he were a girl. “I regret being trans.. I wish I was a girl I just know I cannot achieve that body with the technology we have today. I also can’t afford that,” he said. The unhinged shooter also expressed feelings of self-loathing. “I like feeling sexy and cute but my face never matches how I feel. I hate my face… maybe that’s why I like furries so much. You can give yourself a new body and face. I want to be that black face mask on Beyonce’s body lmao!”

Westman also expressed vicious antisemitic views, a desire to kill Donald Trump, and jotted down overt anti-religious scribblings. Israel needed to fall, and not enough Jews were killed in the Holocaust, based on the writings. He also spoke about killing and torturing animals.

More on the Minnesota shooter via his manifesto:



He decided on Annunciation, where he once went to school on July 9.



"I need to pick a goddamn target! I know some schools have outdoor recess where you can see tons of students in the lot or playground at once." — Diana Nerozzi (@diana_nerozzi) August 28, 2025

He liked that the school would likely not have counter shooters:



"It also seems like the kind of school to not arm their teachers."



"I bet that liberal school does not allow teachers to carry." — Diana Nerozzi (@diana_nerozzi) August 28, 2025

He had a lot of hate for all types of groups: Israelis, black people, Mexicans and more.



He wrote about torturing dogs, rats and hamsters, and thought about killing his room mates.



"I don't think I will kill them , but I am about to snap. I think it would be fun to tie them… — Diana Nerozzi (@diana_nerozzi) August 28, 2025

The media continues to embarass itself trying to claim that there was no motive here.

Older children at Annunciation Catholic Church were spotted helping and guiding the younger children out of the church yesterday following the horrific shooting.



The footage was reportedly captured by a parent who shared it with NBC.



"A parent filmed students and churchgoers… pic.twitter.com/pdFPDLbQAs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 28, 2025

