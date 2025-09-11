Ilhan Omar Goes on an Unhinged Rant Against Charlie Kirk
You Won't Believe Who AOC Blames for Charlie Kirk's Assassination
State Department Has a Brutal Message for Immigrants Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death
Ben Shapiro Has a Message for Those Who Hope to Silence Conservatives
Coast Guard Rescues Three After Small Plane Crashes in Lake Michigan
VIP
No Surprise at All That the Charlie Kirk Assassination Has Brought Out the...
DC Comics Cancels 'Red Hood' Series Over Writer's Vile Social Media Posts About...
In 3-0 Ruling, First Circuit Court of Appeals Says HHS Can Defund Planned...
Texas Rep Morgan Luttrell Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection
An American Martyr: Pastor Jack Hibbs Honors and Remembers Charlie Kirk’s Faith and...
Member of the European Parliament Wanted a Moment of Silence for Kirk. You...
Ransomware Mastermind Charged in US After Attacks on 250+ Companies
Turning Point USA Mourns Free Speech Martyr Charlie Kirk After Tragic Murder
5 Charged for Stealing $20M From Home Improvement Stores
Tipsheet

12-Year-Old Sophia Forchas, Injured in Minneapolis Church Shooting, Upgraded to Serious Condition

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 11, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

On August 27, a gunman opened fire at Annunciation Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Two children -- eight-year-old Fletcher Merkel and ten-year-old Harper Moyoski -- were killed, and many more were injured. One of the injured is 12-year-old Sophia Forchas.

Advertisement

Forchas was struck in the head during the shooting and rushed to Hennepin Healthcare in critical condition

We're happy to report today that Sophia's condition has improved, and doctors have her now listed in "serious condition."

Here's more from Fox 9:

Doctors said last week that she could become the third fatality in the shooting after being placed in a medically-induced coma.

Sophia's neurosurgeon Dr. Walt Galicich said during a news conference last week that Sophia came into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, and was in critical condition. Her eyes were bilaterally fixed and dilated, meaning the pressure in her head was very high. 

"And if you had told me at this juncture, 10 days later, that we'd be standing here with any ray of hope, I would have said it would take a miracle," Dr. Galicich said in the news conference

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Has a Message for Those Who Hope to Silence Conservatives Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Doctors also reported that the bullet is still in Sophia's head, and that removing it at this point would "not help Sophia's situation and could actually make it worse." 

To help treat the swelling in her brain, doctors had to remove the left side of Sophia's skull. They also had to repair some critical blood vessels that were damaged in the shooting, but said they "did their best" to repair the vessels and stop the bleeding.

Despite those improvements, doctors and Sophia's family know she has a long road to recovery ahead of her. Sophia's younger brother also attends the school and was in the church when the shooting took place. He was uninjured.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CATHOLIC CHURCH GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Has a Message for Those Who Hope to Silence Conservatives Amy Curtis
Ilhan Omar Goes on an Unhinged Rant Against Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination Jeff Charles
DC Comics Cancels 'Red Hood' Series Over Writer's Vile Social Media Posts About Charlie Kirk Amy Curtis
They Murdered Charlie Kirk and They Must Pay Kurt Schlichter
In 3-0 Ruling, First Circuit Court of Appeals Says HHS Can Defund Planned Parenthood Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ben Shapiro Has a Message for Those Who Hope to Silence Conservatives Amy Curtis
Advertisement