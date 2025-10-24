VIP
CNN’s Scott Jennings Drops Common Sense Truth Bomb on Geraldo Rivera Over ICE Agents Wearing Masks

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 24, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Scott Jennings is a bright spot on CNN, and no more so than when he's speaking truth to the Leftists on the panel.

Last night, it was Geraldo Rivera's turn to be on the receiving end of Jenning's brand of no-holds barred common sense.

"Nobody wears masks. Only ICE. Only ICE," Rivera said. "And why is it? It's because they are embarrassed by the job they have been tasked to do. It's absolutely horrifying. Masks should be banned in law enforcement."

Jennings then responded, pointing out the fact the Left — including prominent Democrats — have doxxed and continue to dox ICE agents and their families.

"Counterpoint: The reason they're wearing masks, which, by the way, their director, Todd Lyons ... is against the masks. The reason they're wearing them is because you have a dedicated group of people out there, and some of them, unfortunately,  are Democrat political officials, who are doxxing them and their families and putting them in harm's way. They face a thousand percent increase in violent attacks this year. These people are in harm's way every day and they're protecting themselves and their families."

ICE agents were targeted in Dallas after Leftist Joshua Jahn opened fire. Jahn struck and killed two migrant detainees at the facility.

Democrats have also launched tracking features that will allow members of the public to report on ICE activities on the Democratic Party's website, and Letitia James (who has her own legal troubles she should probably pay attention to) announced a reporting tool so she can investigate ICE agents.

It's clear the Democratic Party has declared an all-out war on ICE agents and their families. As Townhall reported the other day, an alderman in Waukesha, WI, was fired from his day job after he doxxed a group of White men after assuming they were ICE agents. They weren't; they were businessmen meeting for lunch. Thankfully, those men were not harmed.

The next ICE agents may not be as lucky. What's scary is that's what Democrats are counting on.

