Famous Berlin Drag Queen Under Investigation for Child Porn

This story, like so many from the Left, is horrifying but not at all surprising. Back in 2023, the first "transgender woman" elected as a New Hampshire state representative, Barry (Stacie Marie) Laughton, was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of children and child pornography charges. The Biden DOJ referred to Laughton as a woman, despite his graphic depictions of abuse.

The Left tells us it's transphobic to point out the connection between the trans movement and child abuse, and that it never actually happens. But that thing that "never happens" happened again.

This time in Germany, a famous drag queen is being investigated for the distribution and possession of child pornography

Berlin drag queen Jurassica Parka, 46, is under investigation for possession and distribution of child pornography. The inquiry was initiated after a tip from the U.S. organization NCMEC, which led police to search her home in July 2025. According to a spokesperson, "the presumption of innocence applies," and the evidence examination is ongoing. Jurassica Parka, known for her YouTube channel and hosting a talk show, has connected with various celebrities over the years. Her lawyer stated that no charges have been filed yet. Jurassica Parka has publicly commented on the allegations in a recent video.

"Jurassica Parka" is the stage name of Mario Olszinski, who was born in Berlin.

We can't help but think about California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-11), and his push to decriminalize inappropriate relationships between adults and teens, including objecting to a bill that would've toughened penalties for sexual contact with a child.

Wiener said the legislation, which would've made such an act a felony, would "potentially target the wrong people and wrongfully punish young adults in consensual relationships with a teenager." In 2020, Wiener sponsored a bill that would've excluded adults convicted of having "oral or anal sex with a child ten years old or younger" from having to register as a sex offender.

In Virginia, a registered sex offender named Richard Cox is finally facing charges after years of explicit behavior in female locker rooms, including in front of children, because he "identified" as trans.

It's a very real problem and one the Left refuses to address because of their political agenda.

Democrats have cheered and facilitated "drag queen story hour" for years, and lambasted critics of such events as bigots and homophobes. Some so-called conservatives also reefuse to oject against such events, calling them "blessings of liberty."

And the stories will keep coming until society decides to address the very real problems in the trans community.

