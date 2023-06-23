It's Always Been About 'The Big Guy'
Tipsheet

Trans New Hampshire Democrat Rep Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Madeline Leesman
June 23, 2023
Nashua Police Department

A former Democratic New Hampshire state representative, who is “transgender” and has an “extensive” criminal history, was arrested on Thursday for child pornography charges. 

The former representative, Stacie-Marie Laughton, is facing four felony counts of distribution of child sexual abuse images, according to New Hampshire-based outlet the Patch. Reportedly Laughton went to jail last year for stalking a woman and subsequently resigned from his position.

The 39-year-old was originally charged with one count, but three more were added after his arrest (via the Patch):

Limited information was available at post time but Sgt. John Cinelli, the public information officer for the Nashua Police Department, said the case came to light on Tuesday when officers were sent to a local facility for a juvenile matter.

“They spoke with reporting parties that indicated Laughton distributed sexually explicit images of children,” he said. “Detectives from the special investigations division were assigned to further the investigation. They applied for and were granted a warrant for Laughton’s arrest.”

Laughton was initially charged with one count but then three more distribution charges were added later. She was held on preventative detention and was scheduled for arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on Friday.

According to the Boston Herald, Laughton was first elected to the state legislature in 2012 but did not take office then due to prior felony convictions. In 2015, Laughton was charged in connection to a bomb threat called into a medical center. In 2021, Laughton, who had taken office, was arrested and charged with counts of providing false information to 911. In November, he was arrested again for stalking charges and for violating a court order prohibiting him from posting on social media about a person.The Washington Free Beacon noted that harassed the woman he was stalking online and on his radio show.

