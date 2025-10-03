This App Helped a Shooter Target an ICE Facility – Now It's Gone





Apple removed an app from its library on Thursday that was designed to help users track Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity.

The move came after the Justice Department raised concerns about the safety of ICE officers — especially after the recent shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas.

From Fox Business:

DOJ officials, at the direction of Attorney General Pam Bondi, asked Apple to take down ICEBlock, a move that comes as Trump administration officials have claimed the tool, which allows users to anonymously report ICE agents' presence, puts agents in danger and helps shield illegal immigrants. "We reached out to Apple today demanding they remove the ICEBlock app from their App Store — and Apple did so," Bondi said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed," Bondi added. "This Department of Justice will continue making every effort to protect our brave federal law enforcement officers, who risk their lives every day to keep Americans safe." Controversy surrounding ICE tracking apps intensified after last month’s deadly shooting at an ICE field office in Dallas, Texas, the latest in a series of attacks that appeared to be targeting immigration enforcement officers. Authorities said the suspect, Joshua Jahn, searched his phone for tracking apps, including ICEBlock, before opening fire on the facility from a rooftop. Authorities said Jahn killed one detainee and left two critically injured but that the personnel were his intended targets, not the immigrants. One of the injured, a 32-year-old husband and father of four, died this week.

NEW: Apple has removed ICEBlock and similar apps from its App Store, which were used to track U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, following pressure from the Department of Justice, according to Fox Business.



ICEBlock has over 1.1M users.



AG Pam Bondi: “We… pic.twitter.com/6z7LBEI8g2 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 3, 2025

The ICEBlock app functions as an anonymous, crowdsourced platform created for Apple devices. It allows users to report sightings of ICE agents with just a few clicks. The app does not store personal data to ensure that users cannot be traced.

The app provides real-time alerts to users within a five-mile radius. It deletes reported sightings after four hours. Those who use the app can receive push notifications alerting them to ICE activity near them.

Now that Apple has removed the app, it will be more difficult for people who haven’t already downloaded it to use it. However, they will not be able to receive updates to the software, which means it will eventually become unusable. There are other ways to sideload the app onto a device, but it typically requires technical knowledge, meaning that the app will essentially be out of commission.

