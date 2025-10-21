Federal Charges Filed Against Teens Who Beat Former DOGE Employee Edward ‘Big Balls’ Coristine

Last week, two of the "youths" who attacked former DOGE employee Edward "Big Balls" Coristine were sentenced and both avoided jail.

Now U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro is announcing federal charges against more of Coristine's attackers, and we doubt they'll be getting a slap on the wrist.

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING — @USAttyPirro announces the charges against two of BIG BALLS' attackers.



Lawrence Powell, 19, and Anthony Taylor, 18. faces charges including first-degree robbery (up to 15 years), assault with intent to commit robbery (15 years), & attempted carjacking (5 years). pic.twitter.com/PkB6tc7a1V — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 20, 2025

Here's more from Fox News:

Two teenagers, Lawrence Cotton Powell, 19, and Anthony Taylor, 18, who are linked to the beating of former DOGE staffer Edward Coristine in Washington, D.C., are now facing federal charges for a series of assaults and attempted carjacking. The teens are charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and assault with intent to commit robbery, each of which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and attempted carjacking, which holds a penalty of up to five years. U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeannine Pirro announced the charges in a press conference on Monday.

Coristine was beaten by a group of teens back in August when he intervened to stop a carjacking. President Trump shared a picture of a bloodied Coristine after the attack, writing on Truth Social, "Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local “youths” and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now! The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these 'minors' as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14."

On her personal X account, Pirro made it very clear she is not going to tolerate soft-on-crime policies.

Enough with soft-on-crime policies — D.C. deserves real accountability and real justice.

🇺🇸 🚨 pic.twitter.com/nf3coGnnMu — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) October 21, 2025

"On April 3 of this year, Laurence Cotton-Powell was sentenced for a felony attempted robbery," Pirro said. "My office asked for jail time. Judge McLean...made a decision to give Cotton-Powell probation in spite of his conviction on a felony attempted robbery. Within 31 days, by May 4, Powell reoffends. He's re-arrested while he's on probation from the felony and he's charged with simple assault and possession of a prohibited weapon B. On May 4 my office asked that probation be revoked. But on May 16, that same Judge McLean comes back and releases Cotton-Powell and tells him basically, 'Be a good boy.' On July 24, he is sentenced to one of the two misdemeanors that he's charged with. Again, my office asked for jail time after he victimized yet another person, and on July 25, another judge suspends the sentence and decided that he should be on probation."

"Guess what? Within ten days, he's at it again," Pirro continued.

Two men charged for the brutal attack and attempted carjacking of a former DOGE staffer and an additional attack that took place shortly before.



Make no mistake, the rights of victims are paramount and my office will pursue justice, vigorously on their behalf. pic.twitter.com/Kbxgd9K9Xs — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) October 20, 2025

Advertisement

"Cotton-Powell was stomping on Levine's head," Pirro said. "They continued to attack Levine while he was on the ground. And then proceeded to rob him of his sneakers and his watch. The group then, after the robbery and assault of Ethan Levine, they walked in the direction of where another crime occurred within minutes."

"You've heard of this crime," Pirro added, "Edward Coristine...was walking a young woman to her car when he was approached in the 1400 block of Swan Street NW. Approximately 10 suspects approached him, and as they did he pushed the young woman into the car. And he was protecting her from the group before he was then attacked by multiple suspects."

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.