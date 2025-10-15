Is Hamas About to Find Out?
You Know This Dem Was Waiting for This Moment to Say This on...
Even CNN Is Fed Up With Democrats Over Schumer Shutdown
Katie Porter Made a Stunning Admission About Viral Videos
EXCLUSIVE: Voters Send a Loud Message on Hemp—Will Congress Listen?
Security Footage Shows Arsonist Torching Gov. Josh Shapiro's Home
WI Governor Tony Evers' Administration Proposes Astronomical Fee Hikes on State Agricultur...
The Democrats Don’t Want You to Have a Good Life
Texas Replaces Seven Guardsmen in Illinois After Viral Photo Sparks Fitness Concerns
Rutgers Moves to Oust TPUSA Officers Who Challenged Antifa-Supporting Professor
ICE Slams LA Declaring State of Emergency Over Immigration Enforcement Operations
Bill Maher Can't Believe This Issue Still Isn't Getting the Attention It Deserves
VIP
It's No Surprise What 'The View' Co-Host Did After Failing to Live Up...
The Hypocrisy and Brainwashing Over Gaza
Tipsheet

Unreal: Teens Who Assaulted Ex-DOGE Staffer 'Big Balls' Get No Jail Time

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 15, 2025 11:30 AM
Townhall/Katie Pavlich

Back in August, former DOGE staffer Edward "Big Balls" Coristine was beat up by "youths" in Washington, DC after he intervened in a carjacking.

It was this attack that pushed President Trump to federalize Washington, DC law enforcement. In a post on Truth Social, the President wrote, "Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local “youths” and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now!"

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Ted Cruz slammed Democrats over their soft-on-crime policies, saying, "Democrat crime policies kill people. Soros DAs who let murderers out of jail kill people." Cruz is correct. Democrats pass policies and appoint judges who are soft on crime.

And the teens who assaulted Coristine are proof of that. Despite the violent attack that was allegedly part of an attempted carjacking, they were sentenced to probation:

Here's more from the New York Post:

Two teenagers who jumped former DOGE staffer Edward “Big Balls” Coristine have avoided jail after pleading guilty to simple assault at a Washington, DC, court.

The boy and girl, both 15, from Hyattsville, Maryland, were sentenced to probation at a DC court on Tuesday, just over two months after the pair were arrested for the savage Aug. 3 attack, WUSA9 reported.

The boy was handed a 12-month probation and allowed to return home under strict house arrest, while the girl was given a nine-month probation and remanded to a local youth shelter.

Recommended

Katie Porter Made a Stunning Admission About Viral Videos Jeff Charles
Advertisement

What makes this story even worse is the fact that their accomplices remain at large.

Speaking via video, Coristine told his attackers, "I hope you can figure things out and be ready for the consequences."

As one X user noted, the two teens who were convicted didn't have to name their accomplices in order to get such a light sentence.

This seems to be a fundamental miscarriage of justice.

"Violence against conservatives is de facto legal," PoliMath writes, "I need my lib friends to really understand this: These people know they will not suffer consequences for their violence. Things that are not punished are de facto legal."

This applies not just to crimes against conservatives -- although those are a special kind of 

Another X user added, "The judiciary will have no one to blame but themselves when it all comes crashing down."

Senator Mike Lee also caught wind of the story and posted about it, including tagging United States attorney for the District of Columbia, Jenine Pirro.

Advertisement

We'll see what she says, and if actual justice will be served in this case.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP JUDGES MARYLAND TED CRUZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Katie Porter Made a Stunning Admission About Viral Videos Jeff Charles
You Know This Dem Was Waiting for This Moment to Say This on CNN Matt Vespa
Texas Replaces Seven Guardsmen in Illinois After Viral Photo Sparks Fitness Concerns Dmitri Bolt
Not So Fast, Hugh Hewitt! Kevin McCullough
Rutgers Moves to Oust TPUSA Officers Who Challenged Antifa-Supporting Professor Dmitri Bolt
Shut Down! Do You Care? John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Katie Porter Made a Stunning Admission About Viral Videos Jeff Charles
Advertisement