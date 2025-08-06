'Big Balls' Beat Up by ‘Youths’ in D.C. After Intervening to Stop a Carjacking

Ex-DOGE staffer ‘Big Balls’ saved a woman in Washington, DC from being carjacked but got subjected to a vicious beating in the process. He was reportedly concussed in the assault. It occurred after a gang of ten youths attacked a woman, trying to seize her vehicle. BB, seeing the crime in progress, intervened, saving the female driver, but got viciously brutalized. President Donald Trump commented on the attack, saying crime in DC was out of control and threatened to federalize the capital. The attack occurred on either Sunday or Monday (via Fox News):

A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC.



A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her.



‼️Per the police report obtained by @DailyCaller NF, Big Balls saw the suspects approach, pushed the victim he was with inside the car, and faced the suspects alone. Officials estimated about 10 attackers.



President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to federalize Washington, D.C., calling for local minors and gang members over the age of 14 to be prosecuted as adults, after a famed former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee was allegedly beaten in the nation's capital. […] Multiple sources told Fox News Digital the person in the photo shared by the president is Edward Coristine, the teenager known as "Big Balls," who previously worked for DOGE. Sources told Fox News Digital Coristine was violently attacked late Sunday or early Monday. […] The most recent attack came after a House staffer in May was the victim of an armed carjacking in Navy Yard. The same month, affiliate FOX 5 D.C. reported that a large group of teens took over a Navy Yard park, leading to several arrests and one hospitalization. In July, congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, a 16-year-old boy and a woman were shot in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting. Tarpinian-Jachym later died.

The president’s post on Truth Social about the attack:

Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local “youths” and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now! The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these “minors” as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14. The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs. Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see. If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore. Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime. If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.

What a mess.

