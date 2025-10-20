President Trump Endorses Winsome Earle-Sears for Virginia Governor

We are now two weeks away from the Virginia governor's election. Republican Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears is fighting hard against radical Leftist Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

She's hammered Spanberger on her connection to Democratic AG candidate Jay Jones, who sent violent text messages to a colleague; she called out the violence on the Left; and she's dropped a brutal ad about Spanberger's radical pro-trans stances.

On October 16, polls showed Earle-Sears had closed the gap between her and Spanberger.

Trafalgar Group Virginia Gubernatorial Poll:



🔵Abigail Spanberger: 47.5%

🔴Winsome Earle-Sears: 45.3%



October 13-15 | 1039 Likely Voters pic.twitter.com/SUtyDYWrgN — RealClearPolling (@RCPolling) October 16, 2025

Now Earle-Sears has picked up an endorsement from President Trump:

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump calls on all Virginians to vote for WINSOME SEARS for governor, and New Jerseyans to vote JACK CIATTARELLI



"[Sears] is very good! She SHOULD win. Because the Democrat is a disaster...the Republican candidate is EXCELLENT."



"I watched [Abigail… pic.twitter.com/2od3ZrYtTk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 20, 2025

"I think the Republican candidate [Earle-Sears] is very good. And I think she should win, because the Democrat candidate's a disaster," the President said.

"I watched her [Spanberger] in the debate, and she couldn't answer the most basic question," the President added, before telling people, "Vote Republican."

President Trump had previously teased endorsements of Earle-Sears. In August, a reporter asked him about the race and Trump said, "Yeah, I would. I think probably she's got a tough race. She shouldn't have, because the candidate she's running against is not very good."

President Trump just said he would endorse Winsome Earle-Sears for Governor of Virginia.



This could be a gamechanger. pic.twitter.com/OIfd5VWHUE — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 4, 2025

He also said something similar in September during a presser in the Oval Office.

🚨 NOW: President Trump will consider endorsing VIRGINIA Governor candidate Winsome Earle-Sears (R). Early voting is underway. pic.twitter.com/wopivKKK4u — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 19, 2025

"I'm going to have to look at some of them, you know," President Trump said. "I'll take a very strong look."

Earle-Sears thanked the President for his endorsement.

Thank you for your kind words of support, President Trump. And you're right—Abigail would be a disaster for Virginia. pic.twitter.com/Qe4hdhHT2L — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 20, 2025

"Thank you for your kind words of support, President Trump," Earle-Sears wrote in a post on X. "And you're right—Abigail would be a disaster for Virginia."

