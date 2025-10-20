Zohran Mamdani Might Regret This Disturbing Photo-Op
Tipsheet

President Trump Endorses Winsome Earle-Sears for Virginia Governor

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 20, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Olivia Diaz

We are now two weeks away from the Virginia governor's election. Republican Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears is fighting hard against radical Leftist Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

She's hammered Spanberger on her connection to Democratic AG candidate Jay Jones, who sent violent text messages to a colleague; she called out the violence on the Left; and she's dropped a brutal ad about Spanberger's radical pro-trans stances.

On October 16, polls showed Earle-Sears had closed the gap between her and Spanberger.

Now Earle-Sears has picked up an endorsement from President Trump:

"I think the Republican candidate [Earle-Sears] is very good. And I think she should win, because the Democrat candidate's a disaster," the President said.

"I watched her [Spanberger] in the debate, and she couldn't answer the most basic question," the President added, before telling people, "Vote Republican."

President Trump had previously teased endorsements of Earle-Sears. In August, a reporter asked him about the race and Trump said, "Yeah, I would. I think probably she's got a tough race. She shouldn't have, because the candidate she's running against is not very good."

He also said something similar in September during a presser in the Oval Office.

"I'm going to have to look at some of them, you know," President Trump said. "I'll take a very strong look."

Earle-Sears thanked the President for his endorsement.

"Thank you for your kind words of support, President Trump," Earle-Sears wrote in a post on X. "And you're right—Abigail would be a disaster for Virginia."

