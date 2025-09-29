VIP
Tipsheet

Winsome Sears Drops Hard-Hitting Ad Highlighting Leftist Violence

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 29, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Olivia Diaz

Luigi Mangione. Thomas Matthew Crooks. Ryan Routh. Tyler Robinson. Each of these names has become prominent in national discussions about political violence — particularly on the left.

Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, who is running for governor of Virginia, released an ad highlighting these individuals — and several more — to showcase the dangers of electing officials like her opponent, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

The ad not only references purveyors of left-wing violence, it also focuses on a remark Spanberger made when she told an audience, “let your rage fuel you.”

Woven throughout the ad are news reports on instances of left-wing violence, including the assassination of Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, a bomb placed under a news van, the sniper who opened fire on an ICE facility in Dallas, and others.

The ad highlights a comment made by a Chesterfield County school board member, who said, “I remember when we used to be okay with shooting Nazis.” The official endorsed Spanberger.

The ad ends with the phrase, “Virginia is for lovers. Not rage.”

The most recent RealClearPolling average showed Spanberger leading Sears by 7.3 points. The election is set to take place on November 4.

Despite how left-wing media and politicians try to spin it, most of the recent political violence has come from the left. Yet, many of their leaders have responded by either lying about these incidents or simply blaming Republicans. In fact, some are still claiming that the individual suspected of killing Charlie Kirk is on the right when multiple news reports clearly show the opposite. Unfortunately, it appears too many Democrats are more intent on obfuscating the matter than actually addressing it.

