Spanberger’s Debate Response on Whether She Continues to Endorse Jones Is Telling

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger refused to answer whether she still supports Jay Jones, the Democrat nominee for attorney general, after his text messages revealing he wanted to see a political rival and his children dead were exposed.

Advertisement

During a debate Thursday, Spanberger had the opportunity to come out against Jones, but she refused, only stating that she denounced his violent messages.

🚨SHOCKING



Abigail Spanberger refuses to say whether she still supports Jay Jones despite his political violence texts.



Deanna Allbrittin asks repeatedly, but Spanberger does not respond.😲 pic.twitter.com/gVkeBXjrj2 — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) October 9, 2025

“Thank you, I didn’t hear an answer there on the endorsement issue so I just want to make sure, will you continue to endorse Jay Jones to be the next attorney general of Virginia and were you aware of these text messages before their release?" the moderator followed up.

"In fact, it appears that it was the, uh, those who released the text messages and held them for years so the public was unaware who had knowledge of these text messages..." Spanberger replied, reiterating she denounced the messages the day they were publicly reported. "And importantly, um, at this point as we move forward, the voters now have this information, information that was withheld for them, presumably for political reasons. But the voters now have the information and it is up to voters to make an individual choice based on this information."

The moderator pointed out that whether voters continue to support Jones is a separate issue -- she wanted to know whether Spanberger continues to endorse him.

"We are all running our individual races. I believe my opponent has said that about her lieutenant governor nominee," the Democrat continued. "It's up to every person to make their own decision. I am running my race to serve Virginia, and that is what I intend to do."

When the moderator noted that Spanberger's responses made clear she still endorsed Jones, she added, "I'm saying as of now, it's up to every voter to make their own individual decision."

🚨 HOLY CRAP! BRUTAL exchange as Virginia governor candidate Abigail Spanberger is grilled on if she STILL endorses Jay Jones for attorney general, after he called for the death of Republicans and their children.



This is BAD.



MODERATOR: "I didn't hear an answer on [whether you… pic.twitter.com/28SOrR8VAr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 9, 2025

Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears couldn't believe why it was so hard for her opponent to take a stand against Jones.

Advertisement

Jay Jones said cops should die and fantasized about murdering a dad and his kids. And Abigail Spanberger STILL hasn’t called on him to drop out.



That tells us one thing: she's OK with what he said. pic.twitter.com/Ye7lIKgfcL — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 9, 2025

Gov. Glenn Youngkin pointed out this was Spanberger's opportunity to show voters "courage and moral clarity" and she "failed."

Abigail Spanberger continues to stand behind her running mate who wanted to see a man and his children murdered. Abigail, you had your chance to show courage and moral clarity and you failed. pic.twitter.com/uHdC3dV3Ni — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 10, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.