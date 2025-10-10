VIP
Tipsheet

Spanberger’s Debate Response on Whether She Continues to Endorse Jones Is Telling

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 10, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger refused to answer whether she still supports Jay Jones, the Democrat nominee for attorney general, after his text messages revealing he wanted to see a political rival and his children dead were exposed.

During a debate Thursday, Spanberger had the opportunity to come out against Jones, but she refused, only stating that she denounced his violent messages.

“Thank you, I didn’t hear an answer there on the endorsement issue so I just want to make sure, will you continue to endorse Jay Jones to be the next attorney general of Virginia and were you aware of these text messages before their release?" the moderator followed up.

"In fact, it appears that it was the, uh, those who released the text messages and held them for years so the public was unaware who had knowledge of these text messages..." Spanberger replied, reiterating she denounced the messages the day they were publicly reported. "And importantly, um, at this point as we move forward, the voters now have this information, information that was withheld for them, presumably for political reasons. But the voters now have the information and it is up to voters to make an individual choice based on this information."

Recommended

Is This Why Dems Want to Keep the Government Shut Down? Matt Vespa
The moderator pointed out that whether voters continue to support Jones is a separate issue -- she wanted to know whether Spanberger continues to endorse him. 

"We are all running our individual races. I believe my opponent has said that about her lieutenant governor nominee," the Democrat continued. "It's up to every person to make their own decision. I am running my race to serve Virginia, and that is what I intend to do."

When the moderator noted that Spanberger's responses made clear she still endorsed Jones, she added, "I'm saying as of now, it's up to every voter to make their own individual decision."

Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears couldn't believe why it was so hard for her opponent to take a stand against Jones. 

Gov. Glenn Youngkin pointed out this was Spanberger's opportunity to show voters "courage and moral clarity" and she "failed." 

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER VIRGINIA

